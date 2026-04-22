The post-mortem on Liam Rosenior’s disastrous Chelsea reign has begun, with sources naming FIVE brutal reasons why the Blues felt compelled to swing the axe.

In an ideal world, Chelsea would have retained Rosenior who they truly believed has what it takes to become a top tier manager. However, the decision to appoint a ‘project’ manager and not one who is already at the top of his field has quickly come back to bite.

After losing five straight Premier League matches without scoring a goal and exiting the Champions League in humiliating fashion, Chelsea decided to sack Rosenior on Wednesday evening.

That decision was confirmed on the club’s official website, with Calum McFarlane – one of Rosenior’s assistants – named interim manager for the remainder of the season.

You don’t have to look further than on-field results to see why Chelsea sacked Rosenior. However, as is always the case in football, there’s much more than meets the eye.

Multiple sources from across the media have now detailed no fewer than FIVE reasons why Chelsea felt they had no choice but to axe Rosenior.

Five reasons Chelsea sacked Liam Rosenior

Firstly, our insider, Graeme Bailey brought news earlier on Wednesday of what Chelsea believed was becoming an irreparable rift between the players and manager.

The issues stemmed from Rosenior’s handling of the Enzo Fernandez situation, with the Argentine handed an internal two-match suspension following his public flirtations with Real Madrid. Rosenior was one of the drivers of that decision.

The belief among some senior officials at Stamford Bridge is Rosenior did not have the gravitas or CV to bring the players back on side.

Secondly, reporter Ben Jacobs revealed Chelsea took the brutal view they’d stand a better chance of winning Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Leeds with a different manager in the dugout.

The FA Cup is Chelsea’s last shot at winning a trophy this season. Lifting the FA Cup would also secure qualification to next year’s Europa League, which is not something the Blues hierarchy are taking lightly.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Sporting leadership met following the defeat to Brighton and it was determined an immediate change is necessary to try and salvage the season and with an FA Cup semi-final against Leeds next.”

He added: “Chelsea respect Rosenior, but felt results and performances in recent weeks have not met the standards they expect, particularly given there is still Europe and silverware to play for this season.”

A follow-up from Jacobs doubled down on those claims, with the reporter continuing: “Chelsea felt it was their only course of action to try and qualify for Europe and win the FA Cup.”

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Rosenior couldn’t fix persistent Chelsea problems

Finally, a piece from The Athletic shed light on three Chelsea issues that Rosenior didn’t cause, but that he was unable to solve – poor discipline, individual errors, lack of confidence.

They stated: ‘Rosenior was not responsible for many of the on-pitch issues at Chelsea, including poor discipline or persistent errors, but has not been able to eradicate them.

‘Most importantly, he has not been capable of stopping the confidence drain.’

Looking longer term, Chelsea are targeting a more experienced manager after the Rosenior experiment catastrophically failed.

According to The Independent, the Blues don’t yet have one specific candidate in mind, which is perhaps why they’ve announced McFarlane will see out the season.

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