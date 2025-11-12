Chelsea sources reveal Maresca’s most likely January signing from THREE exciting targets – Sources

Chelsea are actively compiling an eye-catching shortlist of midfield targets, and TEAMtalk sources have revealed their most likely addition in the January transfer window.

Enzo Maresca is keen to strengthen in the middle of the park. With injuries plaguing key personnel and squad depth stretched thin, he believes the Blues need another midfielder to push for trophies this season.

TEAMtalk sources close to Stamford Bridge reveal a multi-pronged approach: immediate solutions for the second half of the season and longer-term planning for 2026.

Palace and England sensation Wharton sits atop the wishlist. The 21-year-old has impressed with his maturity, vision, and ability to dictate tempo from deep.

Chelsea’s recruitment team see him as a future cornerstone. However, Palace remain resolute: no mid-season sale. A January bid would demand a nine-figure sum – prohibitive even for Chelsea’s ambitious owners. Insiders suggest any deal is far more plausible in the summer of 2026, giving both clubs time to negotiate.

A more immediate possibility, however, is Nico Paz, the 21-year-old Spanish playmaker currently shining at Como.

Chelsea have made direct enquiries to both the Serie A club and Paz’s representatives. The former Real Madrid youth product is intrigued by a Premier League move, viewing Chelsea as an ideal platform to showcase his creativity and left-footed flair. Como, backed by wealthy ownership, are determined to retain their starlet, but a substantial offer could test their resolve. Paz fits Chelsea’s data-led model: young, high-upside, and resale potential.

Man Utd star emerges as shock Chelsea target

Perhaps the most intriguing name on Chelsea’s radar is Kobbie Mainoo. The Manchester United teenager is growing frustrated with limited minutes under Ruben Amorim and is open to a loan move to secure regular football.

Chelsea believe he aligns perfectly with their youth-focused strategy – homegrown, dynamic, and technically gifted.

However, internal sources are pessimistic: United have no intention of sanctioning a temporary switch to a direct rival. A loan elsewhere remains Mainoo’s likeliest path if he departs Old Trafford in January.

The urgency stems from Romeo Lavia’s persistent injury woes. Once heralded as a transformative signing, the Belgian has struggled for continuity.

Some at Chelsea now whisper that a summer 2026 sale could be on the cards, freeing wages and squad space for a major midfield addition.

For now, Nico Paz represents the most viable January target. Chelsea’s transfer team are working methodically, balancing short-term needs with long-term vision. Expect movement before the winter window slams shut.

Meanwhile, another outlet has backed up our information that Chelsea have now launched an ‘official enquiry’ for Como star Paz, as they eye a January deal for the youngster.

However, TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones has explained why Real Madrid could threaten their pursuit of the Spaniard.

In other news, Arsenal have reportedly leapfrogged Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leao.

Milan ‘are not actively looking to sell’, but the race for Leao’s capture is ‘intensifying’ regardless, per reports. It’s claimed that Milan know that the Portugal ace wants to move on and take the next step in his career.

