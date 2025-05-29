Chelsea rivalling Inter for Spanish star after transfer miss

Chelsea are continuing to track Mario Gila after missing out on top defensive target Dean Huijsen, though they will face competition from Inter Milan for the Lazio star, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on May 14 that Chelsea have added Gila to their shortlist after learning that Huijsen was close to joining Real Madrid. Chelsea had offered the Bournemouth revelation a long-term deal but he rejected both them and Liverpool to secure a dream move to Madrid.

Chelsea remain in the market for a new centre-back and TEAMtalk can confirm they are still keeping a close eye on Gila’s situation at Lazio as they prepare for the summer transfer window.

Gila remains firmly on Chelsea’s defensive shortlist and he could become a key piece of their squad rebuild ahead of this summer’s Club World Cup.

Gila, who joined Lazio in 2022, has earned plaudits for his ball-playing abilities and composure, traits that align perfectly with Chelsea’s possession-based philosophy under Enzo Maresca.

Standing at 1.85m (around 6ft 1in) tall, the Barcelona-born defender is adept at initiating attacks from the back, making him a strong fit for a back-three system or as a right-sided centre-half in a four-man defence.

His passing accuracy and ability to carry the ball forward have also drawn interest from other European heavyweights, including Inter Milan, who are monitoring his progress.

Indeed, when first detailing Chelsea’s interest in Gila, we revealed there could be a transfer battle with Champions League finalists Inter as they hold long-term interest in him and are keen to engineer a move.

Chelsea are eager to finalise the majority of their transfers before the Club World Cup kicks off on June 15 to ensure their squad is ready for the revamped tournament in the USA.

However, sources indicate that a deal for Gila might be delayed until the latter stages of the window, potentially due to competition from other clubs and Lazio’s reluctance to part with a player whose contract runs until 2027.

Gila’s market value, which has reached £30million (€36m / $40.5m), could rise further if a bidding war ensues.

Gila’s versatility and modern defending attributes make him a strong target as Chelsea aim to bolster their defence for a gruelling season that includes Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup commitments.

Chelsea would need to promise Gila regular starts in order to convince him to join. The Madrid youth product is looking for guaranteed minutes at his next club and does not want to simply be a squad player.

Whether the Blues can secure his signature before Inter or other suitors remains to be seen, but their interest underscores their ambition to strengthen at the back this summer.

