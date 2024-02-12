Sources: Romeo Lavia ‘frustrated’ with start to life at Chelsea with club now seeking solutions

Romeo Lavia is frustrated with how his start to life at Chelsea has been handled and the club are currently seeking solutions, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Following his £53million switch from Southampton in the summer, Lavia has been plagued by injuries. The 20-year-old has only played 32 minutes of Premier League football and seems to be growing frustrated with his situation.

TEAMtalk sources have revealed that the midfielder is frustrated by the lack of progress with his injuries and how his season has gone so far. Lavia himself is unsure as to his return and has been kept in the dark by the club.

Those who are close to the player think that Chelsea have handled his situation very poorly and his issues have been exacerbated because of this.

When asked about the availability of Lavia earlier this month, Mauricio Pochettino told reporters: “He is not training with the team. He is still recovering. Impossible. He is still not on the pitch.”

Chelsea have endured a frustrating season up until this point as Pochettino’s side have struggled to find much consistency. They currently sit in the bottom half of the table and are 16 points adrift of the top four.

Chelsea seeking solution

A number of Chelsea stars have struggled with long-term injuries over the last 18 months and the club is now seeking a solution to this problem.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea are trying to hire new staff in order to help with the continuous injury issues that have hampered the club of late.

Along with Lavia, the likes of Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile and Lesley Ugochukwu are also on the sidelines right now.

Lavia himself recently took to social media to provide Chelsea fans with an update on his injury status as the midfielder continues to recover.

“Received a lot of support messages and I wanted to let you know that it means a lot to me,” Lavia posted on X.

“I’m gutted not to be able to help the team, but I’m fully focused on coming back. The wait will be worth it.”

The 20-year-old is under contract with Chelsea until 2030, having penned a lengthy seven-year contract upon his arrival at the club in the summer.

Pochettino will be well aware that results need to improve in the coming months, but he certainly has been hindered by the excessive injury list that Chelsea have been subjected to this season.

