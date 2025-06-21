Chelsea to launch second bid for elite Maresca upgrade – sources

Enzo Maresca is in the market for a new keeper

Chelsea are ready to launch a second bid to sign a top goalkeeper this summer, with TEAMtalk sources confirming Enzo Maresca’s desire to upgrade the No.1 position at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have not closed the chapter on Mike Maignan. After making several attempts to sign the French goalkeeper in early June, the Premier League outfit are now planning to make another move after the Club World Cup.

Chelsea already agreed personal terms with Maignan a few weeks ago, with a six‑year contract worth around €8.5m (£73m / $98m) per year on the cards.

Although the goalkeeper only has one year left on his deal with AC Milan, the Italian club has not changed its stance. The Rossoneri are firm in their demands and will only consider an offer of at least £20m fixed, plus add‑ons, to open negotiations for a possible sale.

Indeed, they have made it clear that no discounts will be granted despite the expiring contract.

Maignan, for his part, has not changed his mind. The France international was hoping to participate in the Club World Cup with the Blues and is still very interested in making the move to the Premier League to start a new chapter in his career.

For now, it’s a matter of waiting until the Club World Cup is over. After that, Chelsea are expected to try again and test Milan’s resolve to land the Frenchman.

Mike Maignan vs Robert Sanchez comparison