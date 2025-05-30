Chelsea are in the frame for Jorrel Hato

Chelsea are expected to start talks for Jorrel Hato soon as they try to beat Liverpool to the Ajax star, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Chelsea had been aiming to sign Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth in the first of the two summer transfer windows, in a move which would have strengthened their defence ready for the Club World Cup. TEAMtalk understands Chelsea sent Huijsen a better contract offer than Liverpool, only for the centre-back to hold out for a dream move to Real Madrid.

The two Premier League giants have missed out as Huijsen has been confirmed as Madrid’s first summer signing, joining in a £50million (€59.5m / $67m) deal.

Chelsea remain on the hunt for defensive recruits and have turned their attention to Dutch star Hato.

Sources state Chelsea have had new contacts with Ajax over Hato and everything suggests concrete negotiations could begin soon.

TEAMtalk can confirm Chelsea hold strong interest in Hato, who can operate as either a left-back or centre-half.

We revealed on May 18 that Chelsea were internally evaluating whether to approach Ajax for more details on Hato, and that step has now been taken.

Chelsea are fully focused on Hato and see him as a top target to strengthen their defence. They are aware of competition from other Premier League clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal, and Newcastle United, with that trio of sides also well informed about Hato’s situation.

Indeed, sources informed TEAMtalk on April 14 that Liverpool had made an approach for the 19-year-old, setting up a potential battle with Chelsea for his signature.

One of Chelsea’s clear goals this summer is to reinforce the centre-back position. As TEAMtalk reported on April 28, the Blues are planning to sign two centre-backs, depending on the conditions. Hato is considered one of the top names on the list.

READ MORE 🔵 Chelsea warned over shunning no-brainer transfer raid on Man Utd

Jorrel Hato will cost Chelsea £42m

Ajax are not planning to lower their demands, with the Dutch club asking for around €50m (£42m / $57m). With strong interest from multiple teams, Ajax are in a good position to negotiate.

Contacts between Chelsea and Ajax are expected to continue, setting up firm negotiations over a potential summer deal.

Lazio’s Mario Gila is another central defender on Chelsea’s shortlist. Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Thursday that Chelsea are keeping a close eye on the Spaniard after missing out on his compatriot Huijsen.

Gila is also of interest to Champions League finalists Inter Milan. He is currently valued at £30m (€36m / $40.5m), though that price could increase if a bidding war starts.

Chelsea transfer news round-up

👉 Chelsea to STUN Liverpool by lining up striker signing No. 2 after Delap ‘agreement’

👉 Chelsea keep tabs on outgoing Brighton man but transfer hurdle lies ahead – report

👉 Chelsea to devastate Man Utd transfer plans with TWO deals crippled

QUIZ: Higher or lower?