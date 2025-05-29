Chelsea send striker big new offer as Man Utd fall behind in race

Chelsea are now frontrunners in the race to sign Ipswich Town’s prolific striker Liam Delap and are increasingly confident of landing his signature, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Chelsea’s position has been bolstered after they held fresh talks for Delap last week. TEAMtalk can reveal the Blues presented him with a significantly improved offer, buoyed by their qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Delap, who netted 12 Premier League goals despite Ipswich’s relegation, is reportedly prioritising a move to a club offering top-tier European football, giving Chelsea a clear edge.

Sources state that Chelsea’s latest proposal dwarfs their previous offer, reflecting their determination to bolster Enzo Maresca’s attacking options.

Sources informed TEAMtalk last week that Chelsea were growing optimistic in their pursuit of Delap and they are now intensifying their efforts to forge a deal.

Chelsea’s Champions League return, secured with a fourth-place finish in the Premier League, has been a pivotal factor, especially as Delap has expressed a strong desire to compete at Europe’s elite level. The club’s recruitment team is led by Joe Shields – who previously worked with Delap at Manchester City’s academy – and he is leveraging familiarity to seal the deal.

However, it is important to note that the race is far from over. Newcastle United, also Champions League-bound, have tabled a compelling offer, with Eddie Howe personally engaging Delap to outline his role as a competitor to Alexander Isak.

Newcastle battling Chelsea for Liam Delap

TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that Newcastle have held showdown talks with the 22-year-old’s camp to try and convince him to join them over all his other suitors.

Everton, meanwhile, have pitched an ambitious vision, positioning Delap as the cornerstone of their exciting era under new owners at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. The Toffees’ promise of a central role and lucrative terms has impressed the England U21 star, though their lack of European football may prove a stumbling block.

Manchester United, previously considered frontrunners, are now at a disadvantage. Despite agreeing personal terms with Delap, their 15th-place finish and failure to qualify for Europe after losing the Europa League final have weakened their case.

United have reportedly laid out to Ipswich how they would pay Delap’s £30million (€36m / $40m) release clause, but they are now at serious risk of missing out on him.

That relegation exit clause is viewed by a host of clubs as great value for money and Delap’s move is therefore expected imminently.

Chelsea are confident but as with any deal there can always be a late surprise and Man Utd are still trying to convince the goalscorer to join them for next season.

