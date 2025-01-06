Chelsea are debating whether to recall Trevoh Chalobah from his Crystal Palace loan spell or attempt a big signing to bolster their defensive options this month, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Chelsea are extremely keen to reinforce their backline following injuries to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile and are considering a number of options. Internal discussions have been ongoing, with Chelsea weighing up the prospect of recalling Chalobah from Palace or spending big on a new centre-back in January.

Chalobah is doing very well at Palace and sources state that he is thoroughly enjoying life at Selhurst Park. Palace are eager to keep him on board and very much hope that he will remain with their squad for the second half of the season.

It would be a huge disruption to Palace and Chalobah should Chelsea decide they firmly want him back at the club, especially considering all he has had to endure at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were very clear the defender was not part of their plans and tried to sell him in the last two transfer windows.

Enzo Maresca’s side are evaluating Bournemouth defender Ilya Zabarnyi, who has been excellent for the Cherries this season and is developing into a top Premier League defender.

Sources have been clear they see him as a player who will move to one of the top Premier League sides in the future and the Ukrainian international has a desire to play at the highest level.

Tomas Araujo has been coveted by Chelsea too but the Benfica defender will cost just over £80million to sign this month, while he is also a key target for French giants PSG.

There is also the fact that the Stamford Bridge side want to have as much PSR breathing room for the summer as possible. Recalling Chalobah would be a big help towards that and stop them having to spend huge amounts to bring in another centre-half.

The 25-year-old adores Chelsea and is a product of their academy but for the first time in many years he is settled and playing consistently. Eventually he and his representatives will become tired of being used as a pawn for the club’s PSR activities.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move to re-sign Chalobah’s Palace team-mate Marc Guehi amid their hunt for defensive recruits.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea have the right of first refusal on Guehi, who is also being tracked by Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Maresca in particular would be delighted if Guehi returned to West London. The manager is a huge fan of Guehi and is pushing for his capture, though Chelsea will have to meet his big wage demands first.

Chelsea transfers: Blues eye Argentine sensation; exit agreed

Meanwhile, sources have informed TEAMtalk that Chelsea are working hard to win the race for Argentine starlet Franco Mastantuono, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Chelsea officials have been in contact with the midfielder’s camp for over a year and are positioning themselves at the front of the queue to wrap up a deal.

There are talks over a January switch, though River Plate hope to keep Mastantuono until at least the summer.

While Mastantuono could arrive at Chelsea in 2025, Cesare Casadei is poised to move on.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio states that Casadei has agreed personal terms with Torino as he pushes to head back to Serie A.

Torino have since entered negotiations with Chelsea to try and thrash out terms. Their opening offer of £10m fell short of Chelsea’s £16.6m asking price.

Chelsea transfers quiz – higher or lower?