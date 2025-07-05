Chelsea announce spectacular new signing as contract details revealed

Chelsea have completed the signing of winger Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £48.5million plus the potential for a further £3.5m in add-ons.

The 20-year-old attacker, who joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2020, has signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge and becomes the club’s latest addition in what has been a busy summer so far.

Gittens scored 17 goals and contributed 14 assists in 107 games for the German club and was also a target for the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham before settling on a switch to Chelsea instead.

Chelsea have already signed Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro, Sporting CP midfielder Dario Essugo and Strasbourg defender Mamadou Sarr this summer, as they look to make a statement in the Premier League title race next season as well as in the Champions League.

Gittens, who will not be able to play for the Blues until after the Club World Cup, said it is an “amazing feeling” to move to Stamford Bridge.

Dortmund announced a deal had been agreed on Thursday, with sporting director Sebastien Kehl saying talks with the Premier League side had been “challenging” but ultimately his club were “pleased” with the outcome.

“Jamie is an outstanding player who has given us a great deal of pleasure,” he added.

“He now wants to take the next step in his career at Chelsea, and we wish him all the best and much success.”

Gittens living Premier League ‘dream’

Gittens has represented England at several youth levels, including the Under-21s, but is yet to make his senior England debut.

The highly-rated attacker spent time in Chelsea’s academy as a youngster, although the bulk of his youth career was with Reading.

Speaking to the club’s official website after the switch, Gittens said: “It feels very full circle. I was at Chelsea when I was at Under-8 or Under-9 level, around that time.

“I wasn’t there for long, but I remember going to Chelsea and being so excited to come back from school to join Chelsea for two hours, once a week. It was a great feeling.

“I remember playing at Reading and Manchester City and having to play Chelsea in the youth academies, so to go back to Cobham as a Chelsea player will be great.

“It’s my dream to play in the Premier League. Obviously, watching it from Germany, it’s a really intense league. Every week is a battle, and I feel like I can enter that battle strongly. I’m excited to join this team that have a winning mentality – that’s the main thing.

“I just want to keep improving, especially as a footballer and a human being. I want to be more consistent and keep learning.

“It’s a great feeling to join Chelsea, such a big club. I can’t wait to learn from everyone in the team and to push myself to the max here. It’s amazing.”

Potential new Chelsea attack

Chelsea's potential attacking depth next season