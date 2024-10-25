Chelsea spy exciting double deal for £100m-rated duo that could see Man Utd, Arsenal miss out

Chelsea hold interest in Benfica pair Antonio Silva and Tomas Araujo and could beat the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal to their signatures, according to a report.

Chelsea insider Simon Phillips claims that Chelsea are ‘eyeing’ the centre-back duo as they pursue signings who can ‘strengthen’ their back four. Current defenders Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi are both at risk of being sold as Chelsea have been ‘disappointed’ by them, with Silva and Araujo lined up as possible replacements.

Blues chiefs are particularly eager to sign Silva, who is already an important player for both Benfica and Portugal despite being only 20 years old.

Silva is viewed as someone with world-class potential and Phillips reports that Chelsea are hopeful they can add him to their crop of exciting young talents.

Araujo, meanwhile, is a 22-year-old centre-half who is also starting to establish himself in the Benfica first team. Araujo is slightly behind Silva in terms of his development and is yet to make his senior Portugal debut, though he is on course to become a great defender at the top level too.

Silva, Araujo have plenty of interest

Chelsea signing both Silva and Araujo would frustrate a host of their Premier League rivals. Man Utd are known to be long-term admirers of Silva, while Liverpool are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Araujo is being monitored by both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Crystal Palace have identified him as a successor for Marc Guehi, should the Englishman leave at some stage in 2025.

Chelsea will have to spend big money to snare the Primeira Liga stars, though. Benfica would ideally like to pick up as much as €100million (£83m / $108m) for Silva. However, some reports have suggested a deal could actually be struck for around £50m (€60m / $65m) if Silva pushes to take the next step in his career and move on.

Araujo is available for a cheaper price, as Benfica have set their stall out at €20m (£17m / $22m).

Despite Chelsea being linked with the two rising stars, there is good reason to suggest that only one of them might arrive at Stamford Bridge next summer. After all, Argentine centre-half Aaron Anselmino is due to link up with the Chelsea first team in summer 2025 following his loan spell with Boca Juniors.

In August, Chelsea paid Boca £15.6m (€19m / $20m) to sign the 19-year-old on a long-term contract.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca can currently rely on the likes of Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo and Renato Veiga in central defence.

Chelsea transfers: Newcastle link, Dortmund swoop

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a move for Newcastle United ace Alexander Isak.

Negotiations between Isak and Newcastle over a new contract have stalled. Isak could try and force his way out of St James’ Park if Newcastle fail to qualify for European competition this term.

This situation has put both Chelsea and Arsenal ‘on red alert’. But the Swede will cost big money as Newcastle already have him tied down until June 2028.

While Isak is an option to improve the Chelsea squad, Maresca outcast Ben Chilwell is gearing up for a winter exit.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Borussia Dortmund have added Chilwell to their list of left-back targets.

There is a good relationship between the two clubs due to previous deals. Although, it remains to be seen whether Chilwell is open to leaving England altogether.

Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez has joined Chilwell on Dortmund’s shortlist amid his good form in the Premier League.