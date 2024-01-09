Chelsea told concrete £80-100m offer will finally end wait to sign lethal finisher with strong Lukaku links

Lautaro Martinez was open to a move to Chelsea over the summer

Chelsea have been told they can end their long-awaited search for a lethal finisher by signing Lautaro Martinez in the January transfer window.

The Stamford Bridge outfit actually forked out £100million on Martinez’s strike partner from Inter Milan’s Scudetto win back in 2021 when they re-signed Romelu Lukaku that summer.

However, the Belgium international is now on loan at Roma and is not thought to have a future under Mauricio Pochettino in west London.

And almost three years on from their Serie A triumph, it appears that Inter are now ready to do business for Martinez at the right price too.

Doubts remain over whether summer addition Nicolas Jackson can be a regular goalscorer at Premier League level, while Christopher Nkunku has hardly featured this season after his injury issues that cropped up before the campaign even started.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has written a piece for SportsLens, explaining how World Cup-winning forward Martinez is a target for Chelsea, adding that the Premier League would very much appeal to the player.

The 26-year-old previously been linked with a host of English sides, including the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United – only for Inter to rebuff any approaches.

DON’T MISS: Tuchel pushing move for Chelsea star as part of double Prem swoop; Roma, Crystal Palace also in race

Price range revealed for key Chelsea capture

However, Jones now claims a bid of between £80-100million will be enough to turn heads, although he admits that even that may not be enough to prevent Martinez from signing a new deal at the San Siro.

“Insiders have told SportsLens that while the terms of a new contract with Inter are not complete, it is likely he commits his future to the Italian giants,” HJones said.

“But a January bid would throw such a moment into fresh uncertainty. Inter are suffering tricky financial times and have a tendency to cash in on high profile players to improve their situation.”

So while the likelihood of Martinez actually leaving Inter before the end of the month looks slim, there is a feeling that things could change quickly if Chelsea actually make a concrete approach to sign the Argentine.

To that end, Todd Boehly has been known to strike quickly when he really wants a player, and Martinez certainly appears more likely to head to Chelsea than top attacking target Victor Osimhen – as Napoli continue to dig their heels in on that front.

Chelsea are back in action on Saturday lunchtime when they host London rivals Fulham in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano reveals twist just before Chelsea transfer goes through, with new value now fixed