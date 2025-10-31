Speculation is rife that Chelsea could look to bring in a new striker in 2026, even though they already have one on the way, and TEAMtalk can explain the club’s current stance on the topic.

The Blues brought in two forwards over the summer: Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, though the latter has struggled to make an impact so far due to injuries.

Delap, 22, got his opportunity against Wolves in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday after being subbed on in the second half. However, he managed just 25 minutes on the pitch before he was sent off after picking up two yellow cards.

Maresca was fuming with Delap for seeing red, and the striker was lucky not to cost his team a win as Chelsea scraped over the line 4-3 up.

TEAMtalk understands, however, that Delap remains determined to succeed at Chelsea, and any reports claiming he could leave Stamford Bridge early are wide of the mark.

This does not necessarily mean that Chelsea won’t move for a new striker. Transfer insider Dean Jones has assessed the situation, though notes that with Emmanuel Emegha being set to arrive from Strasbourg, another forward addition may be unlikely in January.

“There has been some feeling that Chelsea could look for another forward in 2026 but they already have Emanuel Omega coming in [next summer] and I’m not sure another one will happen in January,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“I have always thought Victor Osimhen would be the player that could make them a complete package and give them that edge and fear factor to match the very best but the finances around it have proved off-putting.

“If they were to make a priority signing it would more likely be a goalkeeper or defender from what I hear right now.

“But, saying that, this is Chelsea and predicting their transfer plans has often proved to be a waste of time as they love to pounce on an opportunity in the market.”

Dusan Vlahovic opportunity is there for Chelsea

Chelsea have already agreed a deal with fellow BlueCo Group club Strasbourg to sign Emegha in 2026, and there are high hopes for the 22-year-old, who has scored 27 goals in 66 games for the French side.

As we have consistently reported, the Blues are keen to sign a new goalkeeper in January, while Maresca is also keen to strengthen in defence, and that could supersede the addition of another forward on top of Emegha.

But that hasn’t stopped the links with other players and one star who is increasingly being touted to join Chelsea is Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

His contract with Juventus expires at the end of this season, meaning he could be sold in January to avoid the club losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Juventus’ appointment of Luciano Spalletti as their new manager could change things, but we understand that a €20m (£17.6m / $23.1m) bid could be enough to lure him from Turin

“There is a chance [Vlahovic] is available in January because Juventus can’t handle the prospect of him leaving for free in the summer. So, either way, something significant has to happen.

“If he leaves in January I think someone will be picking up a bargain. The current expectation is that Juve would be looking for €20million, I’m told.”

It will be interesting to see whether Chelsea do make a move for Vlahovic this winter, or trust Pedro and Delap to lead the line for the rest of the campaign.

Latest Chelsea news: Contract ‘U-turn’ / ‘Proposal’ for Serie A ace

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Chelsea have changed their stance on Malo Gusto, who is now set to sign a new contract with the Blues in a twist.

The French international had been linked with a move to Juventus but Maresca is keen to keep him at Stamford Bridge and talks are progressing positively, it’s claimed.

In other news, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed that Chelsea have tabled an ‘exciting proposal’ for Juventus star Kenan Yildiz.

The 20-year-old, who plays as a winger or striker, is also being tracked by Arsenal, Real Madrid and other top sides.

