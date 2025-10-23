Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Dayot Upamecano as the club work on a shortlist of centre back options.

German outlet Bild claim Chelsea are battling Liverpool, Real Madrid and Inter Milan for Upamecano. Bayern are said to be involved in a ‘poker game’ over the defender’s future as they have yet to meet his wage demands for a new contract.

Chelsea in mix for Dayot Upamecano?

Chelsea have identified Upamecano as another centre-half target

Upamecano’s contract expires in June 2026

Moussa Sissoko, the player’s agent, is ready to enter transfer talks

Bayern value Upamecano at €60million (£52m / $69.5m) but are at increasing risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Bayern are reportedly concerned the Frenchman could follow in the footsteps of David Alaba, who joined Real Madrid for free in summer 2021.

Chelsea see Upamecano as a stellar option to improve their backline, but as well as the other three clubs named by Bild, it has also been reported that Barcelona are interested in signing the 26-year-old.

While several clubs are chasing Upamecano, his preference currently is to sign a contract extension at Bayern.

That could force Chelsea to enter the market for alternative options, and there may even be a better defender available…

Which defender should Chelsea sign?

Upamecano has joined Marc Guehi, Murillo and Tomas Araujo on the list of centre-backs linked with Chelsea. The Blues already signed Jorrel Hato over the summer but need another new defender to replace the likes of Trevoh Chalobah and Axel Disasi.

But who would be the best signing for Enzo Maresca?

No 1 – Marc Guehi

Guehi is the standout candidate on Chelsea’s radar. He has established himself as England’s best defender, and as one of the most reliable centre-backs in the Premier League.

Guehi is a composed figure who leads by example on the pitch. He is a perfect defender for the modern game, with the physicality to deal with elite strikers and the ability to comfortably play out from the back.

Chelsea could get the 25-year-old for free as his Crystal Palace deal expires at the end of the season and he has no intention of agreeing fresh terms.

Guehi could be tempted to return to Stamford Bridge, though Chelsea will need to fend off Liverpool, Barca and Real Madrid to land him.

No 2 – Dayot Upamecano

Upamecano is one of the best defenders in Germany, as he is physical like Guehi and also excels in one-v-one scenarios.

Although, he is capable of the odd error through a lapse in concentration, which Guehi is rarely – if ever – guilty of.

No 3 – Murillo

Nottingham Forest’s Murillo is a good option as he already has Premier League experience and at 23 years of age has room to grow.

Murillo specialises in marauding forward on the ball as he is technically gifted. But the Brazilian needs to work on his decision-making as he can sometimes lose possession on such runs.

No 4 – Tomas Araujo

Benfica star Araujo is also 23 and is emerging as a very exciting talent. But he needs a transfer to a Premier League club with slightly less pressure before he joins Chelsea.

