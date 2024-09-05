Chelsea star aims thinly-veiled dig at Boehly, Winstanley but praises Maresca

Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella has admitted life at Stamford Bridge is ‘difficult’ due to the huge number of players on the club’s books, though he has spoken highly of new head coach Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea had another very eventful summer, bringing in big names such as Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix and Pedro Neto while also letting a host of stars leave. Conor Gallagher, Romelu Lukaku, Ian Maatsen and Raheem Sterling are just a handful of players who departed as the Chelsea hierarchy pushed hard to decrease their massive squad.

While Chelsea succeeded in getting the likes of Lukaku, Sterling, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah out of the club late on, they did not manage to axe all of their unwanted players.

Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and David Datro Fofana are all at risk of seeing their careers stall over the next few months as they have been told they are not in Maresca’s plans.

DON’T MISS: Seven Premier League players who need a January move after missing out on summer switches

Chilwell remains a target for Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce, but the Super Lig giants have yet to strike an agreement for him.

Chilwell is behind Cucurella in the left-back pecking order, and the Spain star has now opened up on what life at Chelsea is currently like.

Ahead of Spain’s Nations League games against Serbia and Switzerland – their first since winning the Euros in the summer – Cucurella was asked what it is like to have so many players at Chelsea.

He aimed a thinly-veiled dig at the likes of Todd Boehly, Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart by telling Spanish source EFE: “It is true that it is difficult, here [with Spain] everything is much easier to generate a good atmosphere.

Chelsea latest: Marc Cucurella in honest interview

“At Chelsea I try, but it is a time of change in which many players leave, and others come. I try to give my best. One of the keys to success in the Euros was the good group we had.

“In these tournaments you are together all day, we have to put up with each other and if we hadn’t gotten along, it would have been complicated. I try there, it comes naturally to me to create a good environment.”

The 26-year-old was more complimentary towards his boss Maresca. When quizzed on the Italian, Cucurella added: “I’m happy, I think the coach we have is very good, he has very clear ideas.

“We come from years of changing coaches, let’s see if we can gain stability without many changes and that the coach can transmit his ideas.

“We need stability, we have high-level players, and I hope we can have that patience that is needed, that calm, so that everything goes well. We have the level, we just need stability and letting the coaches and players work to do something important.”

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive Chelsea sales of all time, featuring Man Utd and Real Madrid raids