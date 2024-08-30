Chelsea star completes Ligue 1 move, as team-mate’s Premier League switch reignites amid internal talks

A Chelsea exit has been confirmed and a second is on the cards

Djordje Petrovic has left Chelsea by heading to France on a season-long loan, while Trevoh Chalobah could also depart Stamford Bridge before the transfer deadline at 11pm.

Petrovic joined Chelsea in August last year when the Blues paid New England Revolution an initial £12.5million – plus £1.5m in potential add-ons – for his services. The goalkeeper gave a good account of himself last season as he played in 31 games across all competitions, with 23 of those appearances coming in the Premier League.

Petrovic capitalised on Robert Sanchez’s injury and illness issues last term to establish himself as Chelsea’s No 1. However, Enzo Maresca’s side have overhauled their keeper ranks this summer, and this has seen Petrovic join a new club.

The Serbian has not gone too far away from home though, having joined Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Petrovic, 24, will continue to pick up senior experience with Strasbourg before potentially returning to Stamford Bridge and fighting for a starting place next season.

Chelsea have a host of keepers on their books and have had to work very hard to sort the situation out. Kepa Arrizabalaga will spend the campaign on loan at Bournemouth, while Gabriel Slonina has joined Barnsley for the rest of the season.

Mike Penders, meanwhile, will remain at Genk before officially joining Chelsea next summer.

The Blues have also paid Villarreal just under £21m to sign Filip Jorgensen. The 22-year-old shot-stopper is looking to provide Sanchez with serious competition for his starting spot.

Chelsea transfers: Chalobah to follow Petrovic out?

Meanwhile, reports surrounding Chalobah’s future have once again started to ramp up as the end of the transfer window edges closer.

The centre-back is among a host of players who have been told they will barely feature under Maresca as Chelsea push to streamline their squad.

Chalobah has previously been tipped to replace Marc Guehi, should the Crystal Palace star end up joining Newcastle United or Liverpool. Guehi will remain at Selhurst Park, but Sky Sports state that Palace are plotting a late move for Chalobah regardless.

Fellow centre-half Chadi Riad has picked up an injury and this has seen Palace chiefs hold internal discussions over a swoop for Chalobah.

A transfer for the 25-year-old is far from the only deal Chelsea could finalise before the window slams shut. The Blues are advancing in their talks to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United, while they are hopeful of landing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen before the Saudis, too.

In terms of possible exits, Carney Chukwuemeka has emerged as a shock target for Man Utd, while winger Deivid Washington has been heavily tipped to follow Petrovic to Strasbourg.

