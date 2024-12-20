Chelsea defender Axel Disasi is reportedly attracting interest from two European clubs as the Blues consider selling him in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old is down Enzo Maresca’s pecking order and has only featured three times in the Premier League so far this term, with the likes of Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill preferred by the manager.

Disasi did start in Chelsea’s 5-1 win over Shamrock Rovers in the Europa Conference League, but we’ve seen that Maresca’s squads in Europe can be very different to those in the league.

According to RMC Sport, Disasi ‘could be packing his bags in January’, with clubs around Europe keeping close tabs on his situation.

It’s claimed that Juventus and one unnamed ‘big’ Bundesliga side have ‘made enquiries’ about signing the centre-back in this winter’s transfer window.

The report suggests that Disasi is valued at around €30million (£25m / $31m) by Chelsea, which seems on the low side given the Blues spent £38.5million on him in August 2023.

Juventus are said to be particularly keen on Disasi due to an injury to centre-back Gleison Bremer and have made him a top transfer target.

Chelsea reluctant to sell Disasi in January

TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported two weeks ago that Chelsea would sell Disasi if they’re able to bring in a new centre-back to replace him, with Benfica’s Tomas Araujo among their top targets.

However, it’s not a case of Chelsea actively looking to force Disasi out of the club. He is highly valued by his coaches and well-liked by his teammates, with the club pleased with the development he’s shown under Maresca.

From Disasi’s point of view, he isn’t actively looking to leave Chelsea and remains focused on trying to nail down a spot in the starting XI.

Chelsea would consider a suitable bid for the defender and even £25million would be a big outlay for Juventus mid-season, so it remains to be seen whether they do make a concrete bid.

As revealed by TEAMtalk correspondent Ben Jacobs, Chelsea aren’t expecting a particularly busy January window in terms of outgoings. We understand the most likely departures are Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka, who have made just one and five appearances respectively this season.

