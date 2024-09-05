Chelsea star embarrassingly gets ‘no response’ after three clubs offered signing – report

Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell has been left in limbo as three clubs have snubbed the opportunity to rescue him from Stamford Bridge, a reporter has claimed.

Chelsea paid Leicester City £50million (€59.3m / US$65.9m) to sign Chilwell in August 2020. The left-back has proven himself to be a great performer when fit, but he is starting to spend more and more time in the treatment room.

Chilwell was Chelsea’s vice-captain under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, but he only made 21 appearances in all competitions last season due to illness, hamstring and knee problems.

Reece James is Chelsea’s captain, but he has also been plagued by injuries of late. This has seen Marc Cucurella and Malo Gusto play more often in the full-back positions.

DON’T MISS – The top 10 biggest spending clubs in the world in the summer of 2024: Man Utd in top three as Premier League sides dominate

New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is not planning on using Chilwell this term, a decision which saw the England international try to force through a move to a different club during the summer.

Manchester United were among the clubs linked, but Chilwell did not go anywhere before the August 30 deadline.

As Turkey’s transfer window remains open until September 13, their Super Lig represents the final option for Chilwell.

Sources have told TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti that the 27-year-old is on Jose Mourinho’s list of left-back targets at Fenerbahce. Galetti has also shut down talk of Fenerbahce moving for Man Utd flop Antony.

Chelsea news: Ben Chilwell faces very uncertain future

Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu has now provided his take on Chilwell’s situation, as cited by Sports Digitale.

It is claimed that the full-back has been offered to major Turkish clubs Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Istanbul Basaksehir. But Chilwell and his camp have received ‘no response’ so far, which is not a good sign whatsoever.

It is unclear whether all three sides have firmly snubbed the opportunity to sign Chilwell or if they are still weighing up whether they can afford him.

But as things stand, the 21-cap international is at serious risk of spending the next few months out of the Chelsea squad entirely.

As there is little chance of Chilwell getting back into the fold under Maresca, he may have to simply wait for a transfer in January if nothing comes of the Turkey links.

Wherever Chilwell ends up, it is likely Chelsea will have to take a big financial hit when selling him. As other clubs are aware of Maresca’s preference for Cucurella, no one will offer anywhere near the £50m sum Chelsea originally paid for Chilwell.

Chilwell has made 106 appearances for Chelsea to date and has helped the club win the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup.

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive Chelsea sales of all time, featuring Man Utd and Real Madrid raids