Chelsea left-back Renato Veiga has reportedly agreed to leave the Blues for Borussia Dortmund this month, despite Enzo Maresca’s desire to keep the player.

The 21-year-old is valued by the Chelsea manager but he has had limited playing opportunities this season, starting just one Premier League game so far.

Veiga joined the Blues from FC Basel last summer for a fee of £12million. He has made 18 appearances across all competitions this term, notching two goals.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg of Sky Deutschland, Borussia Dortmund have reached a ‘total verbal agreement with Veiga’.

Dortmund are now ‘pushing’ to sign the Portuguese international from Chelsea. Veiga is said to be ‘keen’ on the move to the Bundesliga giants.

Plettenberg adds that Dortmund are now ‘trying to find an agreement with Chelsea about a loan deal with an option to buy.’

Maresca is generally happy with his Chelsea squad but as we’ve previously reported, several stars could still leave this month if suitable offers arrive for their less-involved players.

Enzo Maresca wants to keep Renato Veiga

Dortmund are in the market for a new left-back this month, due to their first-choice option Ramy Bensebaini currently being sidelined with an injury.

Dortmund were keen to sign Ian Maatsen permanently from Chelsea last summer after his successful loan spell with them last season, but Aston Villa ultimately beat them to his signature.

They are now looking to sign another left-back on loan from Chelsea in Veiga and as mentioned, the player is keen to make the move, which is no shock given his lack of playing time this season.

Veiga is on a long-term contract with Chelsea until 2031 so the Blues are under no pressure to offload him this month but the uncertainty surrounding his future is growing.

Maresca may try and block Veiga’s exit though, as he has previously said that he wants him to remain part of his squad.

“Renato [Veiga] is our player, tomorrow he’ll play and we’re happy to have him with us,” Maresca said as recently as Friday.

Chelsea round-up:

Meanwhile, shock reports from Spain claim that Chelsea have ‘made an offer’ for Deportivo La Coruna winger Yeremay Hernandez.

The 22-year-old has notched eight goals and three assists in 18 league appearances in the Spanish second division this season, catching the attention of several sides across Europe.

According to reports, Chelsea have submitted a ‘firm offer’ for Hernandez after having ‘conversations’ over a transfer for ‘some time.’

The report claims that Chelsea have ‘been insistent’ on Hernandez’s signing and have actually ‘improved their initial proposal’, suggesting they’ve already had one bid rejected.

In other news, Ruben Amorim has spoken about the future of Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who Chelsea are very interested in.

Man Utd are desperate to keep Mainoo are working on a new contract for him, although recent rumours suggest it’s been more difficult than expected to find an agreement,

TEAMtalk understands that the Blues would jump at the chance to sign Mainoo should he become available.

Amorim said in a recent interview that Mainoo remains a big part of his plans amid the uncertainty surrounding his future.

“Our idea is always to keep our best players but we also know that it is a difficult situation for the club, a hard moment,” Amorim said.

“I am really happy with Kobbie – he is improving all the time. My players are always my favourite players and I always like to keep them – especially the talented ones.”

