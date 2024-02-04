Chelsea star to take action this month hinting he’ll leave in summer after two replacements scouted

Thiago Silva could be replaced at Chelsea by Jean-Clair Todibo or Ousmane Diomande

It is becoming increasingly likely that Thiago Silva is in his last season as a Chelsea player, after a report revealed a step the defender is about to take.

Ever since joining from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, Silva has been defying his age by standing out as one of Chelsea’s best players – at least, until recently.

Now, things seem to be catching up with the 39-year-old, who has entered the final six months of his contract at Stamford Bridge and is no longer as popular under Mauricio Pochettino.

While he was in a similar position last year and earned a renewal, this time it feels like Chelsea will release Silva at the end of the season.

And according to the Evening Standard, Silva is set to start a UEFA coaching course this month in an indication that he could call time on his career altogether.

Silva will be studying at UEFA B level as he plans for a future in coaching.

It is not a given that it means his playing career will end, but his destiny seems to be away from Chelsea regardless.

Indeed, the former AC Milan star has been quoted as telling ESPN: “At 39 years old, I am closer to the end of my career.

“I will continue playing football, but it has not yet been decided where.

“I have a few days to think and rethink what I’m going to do.”

Silva has made 143 appearances for Chelsea, including 26 this season – potentially his last in west London.

Chelsea sound out two Silva replacements

With the senior centre-back potentially on his way out, Chelsea could soon turn their attention to how to replace him.

They already have a range of younger defenders, such as Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill, but not all of them have fully convinced or regularly been available.

Therefore, the Evening Standard confirms they will continue to monitor two players: Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice and Ousmane Diomande from Sporting CP.

TEAMtalk has already revealed last month that both players are on Chelsea’s watch list after the evolution of their defence became a priority again.

Todibo is 24 and looks ready for another crack at the highest level after previously being on the books of Barcelona.

He has cemented his reputation with Nice, earning plenty of admirers within the Premier League.

Diomande, meanwhile, has progressed rapidly in Portugal and would be a long-term investment – exactly what Chelsea have been looking for in the Todd Boehly era – at the age of 20.

Both potential targets are contracted to their current clubs until 2027, so could have large price tags attached.

For example, Diomande’s release clause is in the region of £69m and sources have suggested an asking price for Todibo around the £50m mark.

Considering they will be losing Silva for free when the time comes, Chelsea are on course for a significant net spend when it comes to finding his successor, no matter who they choose.

READ MORE: Chelsea offer discount on mega flop to one club only, who still need one thing to afford deal