A Chelsea star is yet to act on Marina Granovskaia’s pleas to sign a new contract according to his agent, leaving the door open for his “dream” exit.

Winning the ‘Club of the Year’ award at the Ballon d’Or ceremony this week shows just how strong a position the Blues are in. They have a world class coach in Thomas Tuchel.

And their squad is packed with talent. Though a number of them aren’t happy with where they stand.

Mason Mount, for example, reportedly feels like he isn’t being treated like the rest of his peers. Contract talks with defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are faltering too.

And now their team-mate Jorginho could be another problem for the Stamford Bridge hierarchy. His deal with the club is up in the summer of 2023.

And Granovskaia has already made it clear she wants to extend the Italy international’s contract, as per his representative Joao Santos.

But Santos has now revealed they are yet to hold discussions.

He told TuttoMercatoWeb: “We still have a year and a half on the contract. There was no talk of renewal, maybe we will do it later.”

It could be the case that Chelsea are prioritising other talks at the moment, as they do have several expiry dates coming up.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's Andreas Christensen ultimatum Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has urged Andreas Christensen to walk the talk over his contract after showing willingness to sign a new deal, with more news on Matthijs de Ligt and Jules Kounde.

However, Santos previously spoke of Jorginho’s desire to return to Italy. And at 29 years old, the window for that to happen is closing.

“He has a contract with Chelsea until 2023. Obviously it would be a dream for him to return to Italy, hopefully after winning the World Cup,” Santos said earlier this year.

“We’ll have to see what the market looks like in a couple of years and what the other situations are.”

Jorginho has been one of the first names on the teamsheet under Tuchel. But the German manager will be helpless if a new deal cannot be agreed.

Ballon d’Or finish commended

The midfielder moved to the Premier League from Napoli in 2018 in a deal worth roughly £50m.

And a whole host of Serie A clubs would no doubt be lining up if he was available, with his third-placed Ballon d’Or finish exemplifying his quality.

On that achievement, Santos added: “Ballon d’Or? Jorginho came behind Messi and Lewandowski, two incredible top players.

“Arriving in front of CR7, Neymar and many other champions is certainly not devoid of pride and satisfaction for the work done.

“I would have given it to Lewandowski, I thought he would win. But Messi has already won six, his global career has been evaluated and not just the last year. He is an indisputable player.”

READ MORE: Tuchel’s team selection has Barcelona ‘concerned’ over Chelsea transfer raids