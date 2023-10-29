Chelsea star’s sale in January ‘100 percent confirmed’ as Fabrizio Romano hints at replacement

Chelsea have decided to sell Trevoh Chalobah in January, according to Fabrizio Romano, who has also revealed one to watch in terms of replacing him.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month that Chelsea have told Chalobah he is free to find a new club in January. Several other sources have since carried similar reports, with Romano now sharing in his Caught Offside column that Chelsea’s decision is ‘100 percent confirmed’.

Chalobah is currently out with an injury, so it remains to be seen if he will get the chance to add to his 63 appearances for the club before they sell him in the next transfer window.

Despite his lack of involvement, it will still be important for Chelsea to replenish their depth at centre-back if he leaves. With that in mind, Romano has confirmed that Chelsea are in the market for a new centre-back. They might even move for one in January if they can find someone they deem suitable at an agreeable price.

As for whom it could be, Romano has tipped Edmond Tapsoba as a ‘player to watch’. Although Bayer Leverkusen renewed his contract last month, he could leave them if they receive a ‘big proposal’.

That said, there could be a range of suitors for the Burkina Faso international, who at 24 is the same age as Chalobah.

While Chelsea’s academy graduate would ideally like to stay where he is, the realisation is sinking in that he could end up stuck on the bench for the long term, which would not benefit anyone.

Tapsoba’s task, if he was to join Chelsea, would be to cement his place as a more regular starter, competing with the likes of Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Thiago Silva for gametime. There is also Wesley Fofana, who is currently injured.

Tapsoba has never played in the Premier League before, but has been with Bayer Leverkusen since 2020, which has given him experience in the Champions League and Europa League.

Where next for Chalobah?

Funnily enough, while Tapsoba might have the chance to come to the Premier League from a Bundesliga club, one of Chalobah’s main suitors are another German side.

Indeed, TEAMtalk has been informed that Bayern Munich are leading the race for Chalobah, who earned 31 of his Chelsea appearances under Thomas Tuchel.

That said, Tottenham, West Ham and Fulham are also understood to be in the race for the former Ipswich, Huddersfield and Lorient loanee.

Romano has previously suggested Chalobah could leave Chelsea for £25m, but the fee is believed to be negotiable.