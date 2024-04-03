Chelsea star’s stance on summer exit revealed as Euro giants line up bid amid Blues PSR worries

Chelsea captain Reece James has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid but he has no interest in leaving Stamford Bridge, per reports.

TEAMtalk understands that the London side will have to part ways with several players this summer to ensure they comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

PSR has become a topic of increased importance this season, with Everton and Nottingham Forest receiving points deductions for breaches.

TEAMtalk sources state that the Chelsea board are looking to move on several homegrown players as their sales would represent pure profit on the account books.

We understand that the likes of Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja (on loan at Fulham) are facing uncertain futures.

James, however, is also a Blues academy graduate and he has emerged as a target for Real Madrid, who are keen to bring in a new right-back this summer.

READ MORE: Liverpool learn the truth about Xabi Alonso, with Real Madrid ‘preference’ and secret Chelsea approach revealed

The England international has once again struggled with injuries this season but the Spanish giants view him as a top quality player – which he is when fully fit.

Reece James remains committed to Chelsea

According to a report cited by HITC, as cited by the Daily Express, James has ‘no interest in leaving Chelsea’ despite Real Madrid considering a summer move for him.

The defender is under contract until 2028 and is ‘looking forward to proving his worth when he returns to full fitness.’

James has made just eight Premier League appearances this season, following on from a 2022/23 campaign when he only played 24 matches in total.

He underwent hamstring surgery in December and Mauricio Pochettino has said that he may not play again this term.

“I don’t know,” Pochettino replied when asked for an updated timeline: “It’s difficult to say something because I don’t want you to go ‘but, oh, [you said this].’

“We will assess it week by week and we will see. We hope yes, we hope that he will be available for the end of the season.”

This means that James will almost certainly miss out on playing in the Euros for England this summer.

At the age of 24, however, James still has plenty of time to leave his injury woes behind and be a key player for Chelsea for years to come.

Chelsea still view him as an integral part of the squad and reports suggest that a bid of at least £60m would be required for them to even consider a sale.

As mentioned, his sale would help with their PSR situation, but James looks set to reject any offers to move away from Stamford Bridge regardless.

DON’T MISS: Leeds facing disastrous triple exit as Chelsea plot move for star player; record-breaking forward tipped to leave