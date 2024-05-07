Napoli have incredibly been backed to ask for Chelsea flop Mykhailo Mudryk as part of a surprise player-plus-cash deal for striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen was heavily linked with a Napoli exit last summer after scoring 31 goals in 39 appearances and firing the club to their first Scudetto since Diego Maradona was starring in Naples. However, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis managed to keep his star man after warning rival clubs it would take an astronomical bid – potentially as much as £150million – to strike a deal.

As such, Osimhen stayed put and went on to agree a new contract which runs until June 2026 and includes a €130m (£111m) release clause.

The centre-forward has not enjoyed as much success this season, with Napoli falling down to ninth in the table. Osimhen remains one of the deadliest strikers in Europe though, having registered 16 club goals in 39 games – he would have managed more if it weren’t for injuries and the Africa Cup of Nations.

Osimhen is more likely to move this summer, having been left frustrated by Napoli’s struggles. In April, it was claimed that the Nigerian had agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain, but TEAMtalk sources have since shut that speculation down.

Chelsea are the main Premier League side looking to bring the devastating forward to England.

Pundit Carlo Jacomuzzi has discussed Osimhen’s situation during an appearance on Italian radio.

“At Chelsea anything can happen this summer,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Napoli get the clause for Osimhen.

Chelsea transfers: Mudryk and Osimhen to swap clubs?

“At the moment the Chelsea coach has not yet been chosen, but from the point of view of money at Chelsea they have no problem.”

The former midfielder also made an interesting prediction about Mudryk going in the opposite direction to Osimhen.

“Lukaku as a quid pro quo [exchange player]? I would ask them for Mudryk in exchange for Osimhen,” he added.

It would be a big shock if Napoli pursued the signing of Mudryk, as the winger has struggled since his big-money switch to Stamford Bridge in January 2023.

The left winger may have shown signs of improvement in recent months, but his record of six goals in 56 games for Chelsea still leaves a lot to be desired.

In terms of the transfer race for Osinhen, Chelsea should certainly be wary of PSG as the French giants have big spending power. However, there are a few factors that will help Blues co-owner Todd Boehly.

The first is that Osimhen is a huge admirer of former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba and would love to emulate his idol by shining in West London. Secondly, the 25-year-old has repeatedly namechecked the Premier League as a competition he would love to play in.

Plus, former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel – a compatriot of Osinhen’s – has promised to do all he can to ensure the goalscorer is playing in the blue of Chelsea next campaign.

