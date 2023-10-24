‘I still hope’ – Kepa Arrizabalaga emphasises stance on Chelsea future after Real Madrid loan

Kepa Arrizabalaga is enjoying a ‘very positive’ spell with Real Madrid so far and seems to have little desire to return to Chelsea at the end of his loan.

Real Madrid took Arrizabalaga on loan for the season after an injury to another former Chelsea goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois. It came after Chelsea invested in Robert Sanchez from Brighton to be their new shot-stopper.

Arrizabalaga has so far made 10 appearances for his new club and has kept clean sheets in half of them. Quite early into his spell in the Spanish capital, he admitted an interest in staying there beyond the current season – even though Courtois will return to fitness at some point.

And Kepa has confirmed once again that his stance on his long-term future has not changed, despite there being no pre-agreed option to buy in his contract.

“I’d say it has been a very positive two months,” Kepa told reporters on the eve of Real Madrid’s match against Braga in the Champions League.

“We’ve started the season well and it’s a long season, but we’re on the right path. So, I’d say it has been a positive start, but I know any grade for my performances this season will be given at the end of the campaign.

“I said it then and I still hope to stay. But, we haven’t spoken about that or negotiated anything yet. It’s only October and we’re focused on the busy schedule.”

Kepa to consider future in 2024

By the time his loan spell ends, there will only be one year remaining on Arrizabalaga’s contract back at Chelsea anyway, which would make it logical for them to look to sell him.

It is unlikely they will be able to recoup the world-record fee for a goalkeeper they spent on him back in 2018, but if he continues to impress for Real Madrid, it will not do any harm to his market value.

At 29 years old, Kepa is still a good age for a goalkeeper. It looks like he has recovered his progress after an overall shaky spell at Stamford Bridge (which did, nonetheless, end with him usurping Edouard Mendy as the no.1 again last season).

And reports in Spain have suggested Los Blancos are indeed considering making an offer to buy him for good, so he may get his wish after all.

