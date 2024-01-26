Chelsea striker hunt: Benzema talks ongoing but hinge on major exit first; board debating Prem frontman

Chelsea are desperate to try and bring in a goalscorer to fix their striking problems and propel them up the league, and sources say a number of players have been looked at and the club do have hopes of bringing one in soon.

Karim Benzema is one player who has been offered to the club and sources say the Blues have looked at the possible avenues to bring the legendary striker in. His wages are problematic but that hasn’t stopped the club looking at options.

A number of connections have suggested that the opportunity to bring in someone like the 36-year-old is something that really excites the owners. Of course, it is not an easy thing to do and there are many complications with his deal.

His team have been in constant communication with Chelsea and despite reports dismissing the potential for a move, TEAMtalk has been constantly informed that all avenues have been discussed.

The deal may hinge on the future of Armando Broja, who is on the brink of an exit from Chelsea with a number of sides chasing his signature.

Sources have stated that West Ham are unlikely to move for the Albanian in this window and that is clearing the way for the likes of Wolves and Fulham, who have eyes for the striker.

There are also some sources stating there could be a surprise in regards to the future of Broja, with a unnamed club causing some whispers and interest.

One thing that is for certain is that Chelsea want to sell the striker for above £35 million in the next days.

The asking price could be a problem for some suitors, but the likes of Wolves and Fulham would be keen on arranging a loan deal.

Which other strikers have Chelsea looked at?

Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran has been confirmed as picking up an injury that has placed him in the recovery table for the next few weeks. Sources have stated that this has not killed the Blues’ interest entirely, but makes a move this month more difficult.

One name to watch could be Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko, who has been watched on multiple occasions by the club. Despite having a release clause of £42 million that is active from the summer, there have been some suggestions that there are some levers that could see a bid accepted this month.

Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney are also much liked by the Chelsea board but their exits have been fundamentally shut down by Aston Villa and Brentford respectively.

Also from within the Premier League, Callum Wilson has been offered to Chelsea and is under consideration, but the experienced Newcastle frontman splits opinion among the club’s decision makers.

