The transfer of 16-year-old striker Dastan Satpaev to Chelsea has been confirmed, while Joao Felix has talked up the possibility of him leaving for AC Milan in a permanent deal this summer.

Chelsea recruitment officials have identified Satpaev as a promising young forward who could eventually make a big impact in the Premier League. Satpaev has developed through the Kairat Almaty youth setup and has gone on to force his way into their senior squad, while also representing Kazakhstan U17s at international level.

On January 24, it emerged that Chelsea had ‘agreed a deal’ to sign Satpaev and make him the record sale from the Kazakhstan top flight.

Kairat Almaty have now announced that their starlet will join Chelsea when he turns 18, while the move has also been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Enzo Maresca’s side will pay Kairat a total sum of €4million (£3.3m / $4.1m) including add-ons.

Satpaev is expected to pen a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge which includes the option for an extra 12 months.

Like many of the young players who head to Chelsea, Satpaev will likely head out on a number of loan spells before trying to get into the Blues’ first team.

Joao Felix eyes long-term AC Milan move

While the teenager is due to become Chelsea’s latest capture this summer, Portuguese forward Felix is looking to secure a permanent move elsewhere.

Felix became frustrated with his lack of starts under Maresca and resultantly headed to AC Milan on a six-month loan deal in January.

Felix scored in his first appearance for the Rossoneri, helping them beat Roma 3-1 in the Coppa Italia, and this has led to immediate noise about a permanent deal.

When asked about such a transfer, the 25-year-old told reporters: “For now I’m on loan. Let’s see how it goes.

“For the moment I’m really liking everything… I feel good here, but we know that in football things can change quickly.

“But if there was the possibility of staying at Milan I’d like to…”

Chelsea had originally hoped to sell Felix during the winter window, or at least offload him on loan with an obligation for Milan to buy.

The Serie A giants did not want to meet Chelsea’s €40m (£33.4m / $41.3m) asking price, which led to a straight loan.

But Milan could be convinced to pay that fee or similar if Felix enjoys a successful few months in Italy.

Alternatively, Chelsea could use Felix in their bid to sign Rafael Leao from Milan this summer.

Chelsea transfers: Double deal on cards; shock Man Utd claim

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea are hoping to sign both Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen and Nico Williams of Athletic Club this summer.

Chelsea have made contact with the agents of centre-back Huijsen as they look to get the jump on several Prem rivals by landing him first.

Williams is expected to leave Athletic Club in the summer and Chelsea view his £49m exit clause as a bargain fee for one of the most exciting wingers around.

Reports claim Chelsea are looking at a third Man Utd star following links with Kobbie Mainoo and failed talks for Alejandro Garnacho.

The Blues have added defender Leny Yoro to their shortlist, despite the fact he only arrived at Old Trafford last summer.

Chelsea were beaten to Yoro’s signing by United, though they will struggle to convince Ruben Amorim to sell him anytime soon.

