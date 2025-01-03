Chelsea have overtaken Liverpool in the race to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, it has been claimed.

According to the latest reports, Chelsea are in ‘pole position’ for Guehi, who is expected to leave Palace at some stage this year. The key reason for this is that Chelsea are in the best position to splash out on a big January deal for the centre-back.

Guehi has several other suitors in the Premier League, mainly Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United.

But GiveMeSport state that those transfer rivals will struggle to pay the price needed to capture Guehi in January, unlike Chelsea.

Newcastle made three bids for the England star over the summer, the last of which came in at a reported £60million.

Palace wanted £65m for Guehi at that stage. However, the Eagles have increased his price tag to around £80m, despite the fact his contract runs out in June 2026.

Liverpool were recently tipped to start the bidding for Guehi at £65m after it was claimed that the defender would favour a switch to Anfield.

But it seems that Chelsea can now be considered frontrunners in this transfer pursuit.

Sources informed TEAMtalk on November 28 that the player would love to return to Chelsea, should such an opportunity arise.

TEAMtalk understands Chelsea have clauses which will help them no matter where Guehi wants to go next.

Should Liverpool, Newcastle or Man Utd submit an offer for him, then the Blues have a right of first refusal which will allow them to match any such bid.

Chelsea also have a 20 per cent sell-on clause, which will see them make more money on the 24-year-old if he heads elsewhere.

Guehi has strong ties with Chelsea, having come through their youth setup before making two first-team appearances.

Guehi left in search of regular game time when Palace came calling in July 2021, moving in an £18m deal.

Chelsea transfers: Midfielder eyed by Napoli; striker target opens up

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can provide an exclusive update on the future of Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Sources have revealed that Napoli are showing concrete interest in the 21-year-old, who is free to leave Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea would ideally like to pick up £30m for Chukwuemeka, though they might have to lower this price tag in order to strike an agreement.

One player Chelsea have been linked with to improve their striker ranks is Liam Delap.

The centre-forward was asked about a potential move to Chelsea after playing a starring role in Ipswich Town’s shock 2-0 victory over Enzo Maresca’s side.

“I don’t really look at things like that. So, yes, I’m just focused on Ipswich,” Delap said.

“We are lucky to be playing in the Premier League. I think we’ve got a great opportunity here at Ipswich and we’re just trying to show our ability week in, week out, that’s a big plus for me.”

