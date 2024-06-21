Chelsea are primed to launch a below-market bid for a Real Madrid target and reports claim the offer ‘will be accepted’, though there may be a sting in the tail.

Chelsea and Real Madrid recently converged in the transfer market when scouring South America for the next gem.

The two clubs sought the signing of Sport Recife right-back Pedro Lima and the Blues believed they’d won the race when agreeing a deal worth €10.5m/£8.9m in total.

However, to the surprise of many, Wolves pulled off a spectacular last-gasp coup when beating both Chelsea and Real Madrid to a deal. An agreement on a five-year contract with an option for a sixth season has been sealed.

Fast forward to the present day and Chelsea are once again aiming to bring a Real Madrid-linked defender on board.

Taking to X on Thursday, trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed the Blues’ interest in Aaron Anselmino.

Anselmino is a 19-year-old Argentine centre-half who plays for Boca Juniors. He is widely regarded as one of the most promising defenders Argentine football has produced in recent memory.

Real Madrid have monitored the player, though Romano confirmed Chelsea must be contended with.

“Chelsea are in the race and also aware of conditions of the deal,” wrote Romano.

The conditions of the deal Romano referred to relate to Anselmino’s release clause which is set at $25m/£19.7m.

But according to ClaroSports, Chelsea are primed to sign Anselmino without having to activate the clause.

Chelsea bid ‘will be accepted’

They state the Blues have ‘decided to bid for the 19-year-old player’ and will table an offer worth $18m plus $4m in add-ons. In total that equates to £17.4m at current exchange rate.

The report then states that according to sources within Boca Juniors, the bid ‘will be accepted since it serves both the player and the institution, a perfect combo.’

There may be a key condition Chelsea must agree to first, though it’s one that is unlikely to torpedo the move.

The report added Boca Juniors are expected to ask Chelsea to loan Anselmino back to the club for a year before signing off on his sale.

Given Anselmino has only played 10 senior first-team matches for Boca, a full season in Argentine football would appear to be in the player’s best interests anyway.

