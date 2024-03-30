Stunning Chelsea twist as Boehly admits defeat and braces club for damaging transfer ban; two other punishments possible

Chelsea are expecting to receive a transfer ban after self-reporting ‘potential financial irregularities’ under the tenure of previous owner Roman Abramovich, according to a reporter.

A Todd Boehly-led consortium completed their takeover of Chelsea in May 2022, paying an astonishing £4.25billion for the West London club. Accountants under the new ownership soon discovered problems with the finances of the previous era, with secret transactions having been made between offshore accounts.

In order to show full transparency, Chelsea immediately reported these findings to the Premier League.

There is currently an investigation into Chelsea’s finances and payment history, and if found guilty, the Blues could be handed a significant transfer embargo.

During an appearance on The Inside Track podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke revealed that Boehly has already given up hope and is bracing Chelsea for a transfer ban.

“Chelsea have held their hands up and said that there were some breaches under the previous ownership of Roman Abramovich,” he said.

“I think Todd Boehly has been anticipating what’s going to come for Chelsea with his spending in recent windows.

“It’s a bit of a circus at Stamford Bridge but I think he’s definitely anticipating a transfer embargo coming.”

Three punishments on the cards for Chelsea

A transfer ban is not the only punishment Chelsea may receive, as the Premier League could also consider a hefty fine or a points deduction.

Of course, news of a potential transfer ban comes amid uncertainty over whether Chelsea are complying with Profit and Sustainability regulations.

Chelsea have spent over £1bn on players since Boehly arrived at the club, buying stars such as Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Wesley Fofana and Mykhailo Mudryk in big-money deals.

Chelsea sources are adamant that they have done everything by the book and will not fall foul of the rules, though it would not be a surprise to see a few players being sold in the summer.

Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah may appear on the transfer market as they are academy graduates, which means selling them would represent pure profit on Chelsea’s books.

