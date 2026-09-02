A fuming Chelsea are already planning who to move for next after missing out on the signing of Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara in sickening fashion on transfer deadline day, with an Arsenal star whom Xabi Alonso loves now very much in the Blues’ thinking ahead of the January window.

The London side had earmarked Senegalese star Camara as Alonso’s dream pick to replace Enzo Fernandez, whose British-record-equalling £125m move to Manchester City went through just ahead of Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

In quitting the West London club, Enzo penned an emotional and lengthy goodbye to the Blues, having explained his personal struggles in recent times.

But Chelsea’s hopes of landing Camara as his replacement were crushed late in the day when Monaco – who have been branded ‘unprofessional’ for their conduct – decided to pull the plug on the £47m agreement, leaving the Blues bereft and the player absolutely crushed.

That leaves Alonso’s side effectively a man light in central midfield, and the hope will be that Romeo Lavia, often an injury struggler during his time at Stamford Bridge, can build on his early-season promise and fill the void until January at least.

Beyond that, Chelsea already have several other midfielders on their radar, and after it emerged they had also asked Everton about James Garner, before pushing forwards towards Camara, it has now been claimed that several other options are also on their radar ahead of the January window, including stars of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur…

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Chelsea want Zubimendi and Bergvall – journalist

Indeed, journalist Ben Jacobs acknowledges that Camara remains keen on a move to Chelsea and Liverpool could also come calling him next year.

Furthermore, Jacobs, speaking to talkSPORT, says they have others on their wishlist, including Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi, Lucas Bergvall of Tottenham, and, more oddly given he’s more of an attacking midfielder, Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest.

“Lamine Camara, second option, player is keen on the move. Now Liverpool have looked as well, but I’m told they will not do the move this window,” Jacobs stated, before news of Camara’s move breaking down.

“So Camara may be faced with a choice. Does he wait for Liverpool? And if Alexis Mac Allister goes in 2027, then perhaps a move to Anfield – but for now Chelsea. €45m bid rejected, and yet because these deals are not done, Chelsea are now looking in the Premier League as well.

“They would love Morgan Gibbs-White. It’s not viewed as possible, but there are at least two other names that I can tell you. One when I came into the studio, one that is just reaching me right now. The first name: Martin Zubimendi. The second name: Lucas Bergvall.

“So Chelsea, as it stands, haven’t bid for these players, but they are on the list as Chelsea seek a replacement that will unlock Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City.”

Zubimendi is a player much admired by Alonso, having sounded him out while he was Real Madrid boss.

While he since secured a move to Arsenal, the player has dropped out of favour in recent months, losing his place to Myles Lewis-Skelly at the back end of last season and since seeing the Gunners bring in Bruno Guimaraes in a big-money move from Newcastle United.

Former Gunners star Martin Keown admits he can see a scenario of Zubimendi leaving, though has urged caution for Arsenal.

“I can see that happening, but the other night he comes off the bench and plays an important part, doesn’t he? So I don’t see Arsenal wanting to break that up; he’s only done one season. He played 57 matches last year; it would be a tough call to let him go.”

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