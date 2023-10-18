Stunning Pochettino sack claim made, with date set on when Chelsea could swing the axe

A former Chelsea player and assistant manager fears Mauricio Pochettino won’t get the time he needs at Stamford Bridge, and when the axe could fall has been speculated.

Five different managers – three permanent and two temporary – have managed Chelsea since Todd Boehly and his Clearlake partners took charge in 2022.

Thomas Tuchel was the first to fall, while Graham Potter was unable to get a tune out of one of the most expensively assembled squads of all time.

Bruno Saltor presided over a single draw after Potter was relieved of his duties. Frank Lampard won just one match out of 11 when seeing out the 2022/23 season.

Pochettino arrived to pick up the pieces and after a woeful start to the campaign, has overseen signs of life in recent weeks.

Chelsea won three on the bounce prior to the international break, though a brutal run of fixtures awaits once it concludes.

Arsenal are first up and will be followed by Brentford, Blackburn Rovers (EFL Cup), Tottenham, Man City, Newcastle, Brighton and Manchester United.

It is a stretch of games that will test Pochettino and his young side and according to Boudewijn Zenden, the run could be Pochettino’s last at the helm.

When speaking to Dutch outlet Soccernews, Zenden – who played for Chelsea between 2001-04 – attempted to look on the bright side when assessing Pochettino’s stint thus far.

However, Chelsea’s former assistant manager from 2012-13 also admitted he doesn’t believe Pochettino will get the time he needs to turn the ship around.

Pochettino might not make it into 2024?

“It’s not easy for Pochettino,” said Zenden. “I have been at Chelsea as a player and [assistant] manager and know the environment in which he works.

“There have been several great coaches who have died there. I don’t expect it to happen anytime soon in his case.

“The club has gone through an unprecedented transition with new owners and a completely new squad. It is logical that it takes time.

“On the other hand, they have spent an awful lot of money in the last four transfer windows. If you take that thought with you to the match, you watch with pain in your eyes.”

“You don’t see the dominant Chelsea you expect. This is of course also due to the many injuries. That is something that worries me with the difficult schedule they still have.

“If Chelsea don’t get enough points until Boxing Day, things will become very precarious for everyone at the club.”

Asked whether Pochettino will make it to Christmas, Zenden stated: “I really don’t dare say that.

“I think he is a good coach, but putting together a completely new team takes time. The fact that he cannot play with a fixed eleven means that it takes longer to forge certain automatisms.

“I honestly doubt he will get that time. But let’s not be too pessimistic and assume that things are moving in the right direction little by little, as the latest results show.”

Will Chelsea really sack Pochettino?

It would unquestionably be a shock to see Chelsea sack Pochettino this side of Christmas, – even if results don’t go their way over the next two months.

Pochettino has developed a reputation for being an excellent coach of young players and from that perspective at least, the Argentine looks a perfect fit for the Blues.

The fact Chelsea sanctioned so many long-term contracts for rising stars also points to the hierarchy accepting Chelsea is a long-term project.

Sacking Pochettino less than six months after his appointment would put the club back to square one.

