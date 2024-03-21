Stunning XI Chelsea could field next season if Pochettino gets his way and classy quartet all sign

TEAMtalk takes a look at the impressive starting line-up Chelsea could put out next season if Mauricio Pochettino manages to fight off the threat of being sacked and gets his own way in the summer transfer market.

While doubts continue over whether or not the Argentine will still be in charge at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer, that has not stopped Chelsea being linked with countless players in a bid to improve their fortunes.

The current campaign has been nothing short of a disaster but Pochettino has held on to his job when others with better records have been axed.

That appears to suggest Todd Boehly trusts the former Tottenham chief to build a team that will challenge for the top four next season, and eventually the Premier League title.

But to do that, there is a strong feeling that Chelsea need at least three or four new starters while it’s certain that some current regulars will have to be offloaded to satisfy FFP demands.

One of those will be Conor Gallagher who, in their scenario, is no longer at Chelsea after being sold for that very reason.

Chelsea starting XI for 2024/25 season (4-2-3-1)

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili

The Georgia international, 23, stands at an imposing 6ft 6in tall and has been crucial in keeping Valencia’s head above water in recent seasons.

Mamardashvili is currently among LaLiga’s best between the sticks, though amid the club’s ongoing struggles, they’re open to a summer sale.

The stopper’s current contract is understood to contain a giant release clause worth €100m. However, all reports suggest a deal can be done below that sum.

Estadio Deportivo recently reported that the Blues are battling Bayern Munich for the brilliant stopper, while Tottenham have also been mentioned despite already having their No.1 in place.

The arrival of Mamardashvili would then see Robert Sanchez and Kepa shipped off permanently, with Djorde Petrovic staying as the club’s backup.

RB: Reece James

When fit, James is arguably the best right-back in the country but he has had his troubles getting on the pitch this season.

Indeed, the 24-year-old has only made nine appearances in total this season and has been sorely missed as the club captain.

While there has been plenty of talk about Chelsea cashing in on the England international to keep the right side of FFP, Pochettino is expected to lean heavily on James going forward.

He just needs to get himself fully fit and get an extended run of the games under his belt.

CB: Axel Disasi

One of the standout performers in a difficult campaign for the club and Pochettino.

The 26-year-old Frenchman joined the Blues in a £38.5million switch from Monaco last summer and has scored three goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.

Amid all the chaos that’s been around him at times, Disasi has been a consistent performer and keeps his place in the side ahead of the likes of Levi Colwill, the injury-plagued Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.

CB: Ousmane Diomande

Chelsea are already reported to have ‘opened talks’ with Sporting Lisbon over a deal for their top centre-back target this summer.

The Blues have made signing a new centre-back one of their main aims for the summer window as they prepare to say goodbye to veteran star Thiago Silva, and Diomande is viewed as the perfect replacement.

Diomande is considered to be one of the best young defenders in Europe and is being chased by several top European sides.

He has also become a regular for the Portugal national team and is likely to cost in the region of £50m, despite having a release clause which is set at £69m.

LB: Ben Chilwell

Chilwell has been a solid performer for Chelsea when fully fit, an issue that appears to plague full-backs at Stamford Bridge in recent times.

TEAMtalk have revealed that the Blues are actively looking for a new left-back this summer, although they want someone to act as a backup for the Egland man before replacing him long-term.

Chilwell has scored nine goals in 104 games for the club since signing from Leicester back in 2020.

CM: Enzo Fernandez

It’s not always been plain sailing for the Argentina international in west London but the World Cup winner remains a class act who will only get better with age.

Fernandez is still only 23 years of age but has already achieved so much in his young career, having arrived at Chelsea in a deal worth almost £107m in January 2023.

The midfielder has scored seven goals in 35 games in all competitions this season while also chipping in with three assists.

He is also one of the first names on Pochettino’s team sheet and is expected to be a mainstay of Chelsea’s engine room for years to come.

CM: Moises Caicedo

Caicedo’s first season at the Bridge has been a bit of a struggle since his big-money switch from Brighton last summer.

The Ecuador international looked like he was heading to Liverpool before being snapped up by Todd Boehly but is still adjusting to Pochettino’s style of play.

That being said, he has still made 36 appearances this season and also has two assists to his name.

The outlay spent on him also suggests Boehly is determined that the big-money central midfield pairing eventually pays off in spectacular fashion.

AM: Georgiy Sudakov

We revealed in a TT exclusive on Wednesday that Chelsea are at the front of the queue ahead of numerous heavyweight rivals in the running to sign the highly-rated Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder.

The Blues have made further contact with Sudakov and are looking to beat Arsenal and Manchester United to his signature, with all three clubs sounding out his club in recent weeks.

Sudakov’s agents have done previous business in England when they took Vitaliy Mykolenko to Everton and the hope is they can be the dealbreakers in a megaoney move to the biggest league in football.

Chelsea have been pushing over the last week, with Sudakov ticking all the boxes for recruitment due to his age and profile.

He is capable of playing as a No.10 or in a wide role and would offer plenty for Pochettino in an attacking sense.

RW: Cole Palmer

It’s hard to argue against Palmer not being one of the signings of last summer after a stellar first season at Chelsea.

The winger has scored 14 goals for the club in 34 appearances and is also in double figures for assists.

Palmer also looks set to play a major role for England at Euro 2024 after being called into Gareth Southgate’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Once again there has been talk of Palmer moving on to satisfy FFP but would be madness for a player who has delivered so much in his first season.

LW: Christopher Nkunku

The summer signing from RB Leipzig has been so unlucky with injuries since arriving at the club but is absolute quality when fully fit and a certain starter for Chelsea.

Capable of playing as a ‘false nine’ or out wide, the France international will arguably be like a new signing for Chelsea next season.

As he showed during his time at Leipzig, Nkunku has a real eye for goal having scored 70 times in 172 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

The attacker just needs to get himself fit now and show the Stamford Bridge faithful what he is really capable of.

ST: Victor Osimhen

The Napoli frontman has been Chelsea’s top striker target for some time and although a deal will be difficult to get done it would no surprise if Boehly goes all out to make a statement signing and bring Osmihen to Stamford Bridge.

The Nigeria international is being chased by top clubs from around Europe due to his outstanding form in Italy over the last four seasons.

Indeed, since moving to Naples, the 25-year-old has scored 72 goals in 125 games and his pace and power are tailor-made for the Premier League.

Getting him away from Napoli will be easier said than done though, with the current Serie A champions demanding a fee in the region of £113m for his services.

But if Boehly manages to offload the players he wants to create the room and satisfy FFP regulations then there is every chance Osimhen could be wearing Chelsea blue come the summer.