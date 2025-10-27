Chelsea are keen on Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz and TEAMtalk can reveal that the player has been made aware of the interest, but there are significant obstacles to getting a deal over the line.

The 20-year-old, who plays as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward, has broken onto the scene for Juventus and his impressive performances are gathering attention.

Yildiz has notched two goals and four assists in 11 appearances across all competitions this term, and speculation is rife that he could be lured away from the Turin-based club.

However, TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones has exclusively told us that Juventus are working hard to tie Yildiz down to a lucrative new contract, even if his current deal runs until 2029. This puts a switch to Chelsea in doubt, for now at least.

“Chelsea keep being linked with Yildiz and it is true that they have an interest, but I find it hard to believe he will leave Juve,” Jones stated. “The expectation has always been that they would find a new agreement and talks are now started on those terms.

“The player has been aware of interest but has not pushed for that to progress so we will have to now see how this contract renewal works out with Juventus.

“If the chance arises to move for Yildiz then I can imagine Chelsea going for it but at this moment the expectation is that his top desire – to remain in Turin – comes through.”

READ MORE 🔵 ‘Delete your Garnacho hate tweets’ as Chelsea man ‘arrives’ with ‘fierce hit’ and 7.7 rating

Real Madrid also in the mix for Juventus ace – reports

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Yildiz’s situation, but they are not the only side poised to strike should his negotiations with Juventus not go to plan.

Real Madrid have also been heavily linked with a move for the Turkish international, with recent reports from Spain claiming that their chief scout, Juan Calafat, is ‘monitoring’ him.

Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso is also said to be a big admirer of Yildiz.

Italian agent and intermediary Giovanni Branchini recently told TMW that a €100million (£87m, $116m) bid could convince Juventus to reluctantly sell their golden boy.

“Xabi is willing to let anyone go to get him, except Mbappe.

“Juventus are currently asking for €100million (£87m, $116m), but anyone will do that for anyone, as long as you find someone who will give it to you.

“Of course, then there’s the Nico Williams case, everyone wants him, and he renewed his contract at Athletic and stayed there.

“Yildiz was a clear request from the owners, they really like him.”

Chelsea and Madrid are two clubs to watch closely in the race, but right now all eyes are on Juventus and whether they can convince Yildiz to pen a lucrative new contract which would ward off his suitors.

DON’T MISS 👉 Every Premier League manager’s contract expiry date as Sean Dyche takes Nottingham Forest job

Latest Chelsea news: Winger battle / Goalkeeper ‘offered’

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly ‘in contact’ over a move for FC Koln winger Said El Mala.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the 19-year-old, who has managed three goals and one assist in eight Bundesliga games.

In other news, Chelsea have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen on loan in January.

The Blues could bring in the German on a temporary deal before signing AC Milan stopper Mike Maignan permanently next summer.

Chelsea QUIZ: Two clubs before