Stunning triple Chelsea deal in works as David Ornstein reveals contact for ‘perfect’ £40m star

Chelsea are aiming to bolster their squad with three more signings in the near future, as David Ornstein has provided a crucial update on their hunt for Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Chelsea chiefs Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have already made big changes at Chelsea this summer, with manager Mauricio Pochettino leaving by mutual consent and Enzo Maresca arriving from Leicester as his replacement. In terms of transfers, Thiago Silva has left Stamford Bridge following the end of his contract and re-signed for Brazilian outfit Fluminense, with Tosin Adarabioyo joining on a free transfer from Fulham to bolster the Chelsea defence.

Chelsea have also agreed a £51.6million deal with Palmeiras for Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian, though he will not play for the West London side until the summer of 2025.

Chelsea are now ramping up their efforts to improve Maresca’s squad further ahead of the 2024-25 campaign getting started.

The Blues have reached an agreement to sign young Spanish striker Marc Guiu after activating his £5m release clause at Barcelona.

As per trusted journalist Ornstein, Chelsea are now turning their attention to the midfield and have made contact with Leicester to formally register their interest in Dewsbury-Hall.

Chelsea have yet to submit an official offer for the 25-year-old, though they are in a strong position to win the race for him amid rival interest from Brighton and Brentford.

Ornstein states that Dewsbury-Hall is prioritising a move to Chelsea, should he depart boyhood club Leicester.

Chelsea transfers: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall the latest top target

It is unclear how much Chelsea are willing to start the bidding at for Dewsbury-Hall, though he has previously been valued at £40m. Leicester will feel confident that they can pick up a good fee following their immediate return to the Premier League, while Dewsbury-Hall’s contract also does not expire until June 2027.

Maresca is likely to be the one pushing hardest for Chelsea to snare the Englishman. The pair worked together last season as Leicester won the Championship title, and Maresca views Dewsbury-Hall as being a ‘perfect fit’ for his style of play.

Chelsea landing Dewsbury-Hall – who has already made 59 Prem appearances with Leicester – would intensify the speculation that academy graduate Conor Gallagher is due to leave Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea might soon be able to announce deals for three new signings all in a short space of time. After agreeing to land Guiu and expressing their interest in Dewsbury-Hall, Chelsea have also entered into advanced talks with Boca Juniors for highly rated centre-back Aaron Anselmino.

The 19-year-old has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid, among others, but Chelsea have moved quickly to try and capture him first.

Ornstein adds that Maresca’s side are ‘close’ to completing his signing in a £17m deal.

