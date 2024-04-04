Chelsea stunningly tipped to replace Conor Gallagher with Liverpool linked Real Madrid star

Chelsea have endured another disappointing season and reports suggest that they could try and spend their way out of trouble again.

The Blues currently sit in 11th place in the Premier League table and look set to miss out on qualifying for Europe, unless they win the FA Cup.

Pressure is mounting on manager Mauricio Pochettino as a result. Some members of the Chelsea hierarchy even want to see the Argentine sacked and replaced ahead of next season.

The London club have spent huge sums of money on new players over the past few windows, and a report from Spain, as cited by CaughtOffside, has claimed that they are considering a move for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni.

It is unclear whether the president of the Spanish club Florentino Perez will consider selling the French midfielder, whose form has been inconsistent this season.

Madrid signed him for around €80m (£68.5m) in 2022 and it would require an even bigger fee to lure him away from the Bernabeu.

Chelsea eye Tchouameni as Gallagher replacement

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Chelsea may have to part ways with several players this summer in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

One of those who looks likely to depart is Conor Gallagher, who is in negotiations over a new deal at Stamford Bridge but talks are currently at a standstill.

TEAMtalk sources state that the Blues’ board have told the England international must drop his wage demands or face being sold this summer.

If Chelsea lose Gallagher and they can generate enough funds from player sales, Tchouameni could reportedly be someone they look to as a replacement.

The 24-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best defensive midfielders in the world on his day. He’s made 82 appearances for Real Madrid in total, scoring two goals and making five assists.

In the process, the France star has won four major trophies with the Spanish giants.

Tchouameni has been linked with a departure for some time after falling down the pecking order at Madrid following Jude Bellingham’s arrival.

Liverpool are known to be admirers of the midfielder but it remains to be seen whether they will make a move for him this summer.

It is also unclear whether Tchouameni would be willing to join Chelsea if they do fail to qualify for Europe, as expected, but he is certainly a player for Blues fans to keep an eye on.

