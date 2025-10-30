Chelsea have been persistent in their bid to secure Kenan Yildiz, the electrifying 20-year-old Juventus forward who has lit up Serie A this season, though four clubs still threaten the spectacular transfer.

Multiple TEAMtalk sources have confirmed the west London club has been non-stop working on him, deploying scouts to Juventus fixtures, holding discreet discussions with the player’s camp, and tabling what is described as a “very exciting proposal”.

We understand that rival suitors see Chelsea as the favourites, with Italian insiders convinced they are leading the race to land his signature should Juventus fail to agree a new deal.

Chelsea see Yildiz as the ideal attacking partner for Cole Palmer – dynamic, creative, and capable of playing across the front line. A potential €90m (£79.2m / $104.4m) bid would be the minimum needed, especially after Juve rejected a €70m (£61.6m / $81.2m) approach from the Blues in the summer.

The Turkish international has been in scintillating form, notching three goals and four assists in 12 matches this season, including a crucial penalty in Juventus’s 3-1 victory over Udinese.

His versatility and composure have made him one of Europe’s most coveted young talents, with a market value now moving closer to the €100m (£88m / £115.7m) mark.

But the chase is far from over. Real Madrid remain a major threat, with Xabi Alonso pushing for a blockbuster move and Yildiz thrilled at the idea of linking up with former teammate Dean Huijsen and the thought of playing for Madrid. Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are also circling, each considering substantial offers for the summer of 2026…

Juventus make big play to keep Chelsea target

Juventus, desperate to retain their prize asset, have intensified contract talks, offering Yildiz €5.5m annually until 2030 and recently meeting with the player’s family. This equates to around £90,000 per week.

He has publicly declared his love for the club, saying he wants to “stay for life.” Yet with negotiations dragging, Chelsea’s momentum – and financial muscle – could prove decisive.

“In the last year, I felt like I was becoming a man, especially in my mentality. There were difficulties, but I am happy with the [2024/25] season. Being the symbol of Juve gives me great confidence,” Yildiz said in an interview earlier this year.

“I don’t think about the contract. I don’t talk about money or anything else, I just want to give my all on the pitch. I would like to stay at Juventus for life, but in football, you never know what can happen.”

As January looms, one thing is clear, Chelsea mean business and Yildiz’s next move may define the transfer window.

