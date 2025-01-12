Chelsea have reportedly made an ‘offer’ for Deportivo La Coruna winger Yeremay Hernandez, who has been in superb form in the Spanish second division this season.

The 22-year-old has notched eight goals and three assists in 18 league appearances this season, catching the attention of several sides across Europe.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is happy with his squad but the Blues could be busy this window with potential additions being eyed and several players linked with exits.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Chelsea have submitted a ‘firm offer’ for Hernandez after having ‘conversations’ over a transfer for ‘some time.’

The report claims that Chelsea have ‘been insistent’ on Hernandez’s signing and have actually ‘improved their initial proposal’, suggesting they’ve already had one bid rejected.

It’s stated that unnamed clubs from both Germany and Italy have also shown interest in the winger and they can guarantee him regular European football.

Hernandez wants to join a club where he can get regular playing time, per the report, which ‘could complicate but doesn’t rule out a move to Chelsea’, the player is also ‘not going to force an exit’ and Deportivo will demand a fee close to his €20million (£16.8m / $20.5m) release clause.

Hernandez: ‘I’m talking to my agent’

The reports from Spain claim that Hernandez also has interest from LaLiga and that Deportivo may find it difficult to keep him this month.

The player has acknowledged the interest in him and refused to rule out leaving Deportivo in a recent interview.

“I don’t know, I’m talking to my agent,” Hernandez said on a potential move away from Deportivo.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, if I leave it will be to take a step forward .”

Chelsea are well stocked in the winger department, with Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke currently Maresca’s top options.

Mykhaylo Mudryk, however, is unavailable for the foreseeable future as he has been suspended by the Football Association following a failed drugs test.

It will be interesting to see whether Chelsea do look to negotiate a deal for Hernandez this month, but to date no outlet outside of Spain has reported on their supposed interest.

Chelsea round-up: Mainoo latest / West Ham plot raid

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim has spoken about the future of Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who Chelsea are very interested in.

Man Utd are desperate to keep Mainoo are working on a new contract for him, although recent rumours suggest it’s been more difficult than expected to find an agreement with the player.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea would jump at the chance to sign Mainoo should he become available.

Amorim said in a recent interview that Mainoo remains a big part of his plans amid the uncertainty surrounding his future.

“Our idea is always to keep our best players but we also know that it is a difficult situation for the club, a hard moment,” Amorim said.

“I am really happy with Kobbie – he is improving all the time. My players are always my favourite players and I always like to keep them – especially the talented ones.”

In other news, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that West Ham are considering moves for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ben Chilwell this month.

The duo are well down the pecking order at Chelsea and sources say that they will allow them to leave for the right price.

The Hammers will begin to move in the coming weeks to back Potter. They are eyeing a striker too and are one of the clubs very keen and informed on Brighton’s Evan Ferguson.

