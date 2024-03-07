Chelsea summer plans for big winger signing explained; top Leeds star and classy LaLiga man eyed

Chelsea have made signing a winger one of their priorities for the summer transfer window and TEAMtalk can reveal two of their top targets.

This is despite that the Blues have signed a vast amount of wingers in recent windows, with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk brought in.

Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bring in more competition for the trio and sources state that Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville is one player Chelsea are keen on.

Scouts from the London club have watched Summerville on multiple occasions this season and have been very impressed with what they’ve seen.

The talented 22-year-old has scored 15 goals in 33 Championship appearances this term and is a key reason why Leeds sit in third place in the table.

Daniel Farke would like to keep Summerville at Elland Road for as long as possible. The winger is enjoying his football with the Whites, but sources say that there is a good chance he could leave this summer if a top club come calling.

Chelsea to prioritise move for Nico Williams

Chelsea are big admirers of Summerville but TEAMtalk understands that Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is their priority target for the summer.

The 21-year-old has netted three goals and made seven assists in 22 LaLiga games this term and also scored a crucial goal in the Copa del Rey semi-final recently.

Sources say that this season will almost certainly be Williams’ last with Athletic Bilbao as several top clubs queue up to sign him.

The young forward signed a new contract in December, but it includes a tempting release clause of £43m that can be activated from the end of the season. However, some performance-related triggers could bring that price up slightly.

This makes Williams affordable for Chelsea and they will be in the race for his signature in the coming months.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Tottenham have also been keeping a close eye on Williams’ performances and his bargain release clause makes him an option for them.

Spues are ready to back Ange Postecoglou in the transfer window after the manager has enjoyed a successful start to life in North London, with Champions League qualification still a very real possibility.

We could therefore see both Chelsea and Tottenham launch offers for Williams. If the Blues miss out, Summerville and Sporting Lisbon star Marcus Edwards are on their list of alternatives.

