Super agent enlisted as Newcastle rival Chelsea for influential midfielder

Christopher Nkunku has acquired the services of agent Pini Zahavi to help him with his next move amid links with Chelsea and Newcastle United, as detailed in a report.

Nkunku is currently starring for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. They proved to be a good choice of destination when he left Paris Saint-Germain two years ago. Now, he is ready to make another choice for his career.

Arsenal tried to sign the midfielder before his move to Germany. They reportedly remain interested in him a couple of years on. However, the number of competitors in the transfer battle is increasing.

Nkunku seems to be well aware of the interest in his services. In fact, he has tasked Zahavi with helping him over his next move.

The Premier League appears a likely landing point for the Frenchman. According to Le Parisien, Nkunku is hoping for a big move next summer.

Zahavi will help him find a new club and among the interested parties, as cited by ESPN, are Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel previously worked with Nkunku when he was coming through at PSG. Rumours of a reunion at Stamford Bridge have been lingering for around a month.

The Blues are in the process of evolving their midfield. They signed Saul Niguez on loan in the summer but are unlikely to buy him permanently from Atletico Madrid.

Nkunku could be one to help fill the void, although he has played in a more attacking role recently, so could be an asset for multiple positions.

But news of interest from Newcastle is newer. Obviously, they now have the funds to compete for big players in the transfer market after their Saudi-backed takeover.

Convincing top players to join them while in a relegation battle is another matter, though. Newcastle will be hoping to secure their Premier League safety this season before making a more convincing pitch to Nkunku about their plans in the summer.

They will be keen to prove their ambition, which may match that of a player aiming to progress. But in the here and now, going from Leipzig to Newcastle would not be an upwards step.

Chelsea, on the other hand, would offer him a bigger stage to perform on if he feels he would get the right amount of gametime there.

Nkunku remains under contract with Leipzig until 2024. He has scored 10 goals and added five assists from 16 appearances so far this season.

Newcastle in another Chelsea battle

The report follows another recent story involving Chelsea, Newcastle and a midfielder.

Marcelo Brozovic of Inter Milan was the player in question. His contract expires at the end of the season.

Chelsea – and Manchester United – have been linked with the Croatian for a while.

But according to The Sun, Newcastle have made the first move for Brozovic.

Inter are unable to match his salary demands at present, whereas money is no object for Newcastle as long as they think any requests are realistic.

Contact has reportedly been made with his entourage. They are trying to work towards a pre-contract agreement for January that would see him sign up for next season and beyond.

For now, they are merely testing the water to see if he is interested in the move.

