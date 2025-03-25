Jadon Sancho is already preparing for life away from Chelsea and has asked his agent to secure him another return to Borussia Dortmund this summer, it has been claimed.

Sancho spent the second half of last season back on loan at Dortmund after falling out with then Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Last summer, the winger swapped Man Utd for Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Blues captured Sancho on an initial loan which includes the obligation to buy for £20-25million (up to €30m / $33m) this summer.

Sancho got off to a great start at Stamford Bridge but has struggled for goals and assists in recent months, particularly in the Premier League.

His last league goal came in the 4-3 victory at Tottenham Hotspur back in December.

Sancho’s underwhelming form has led to both Chelsea and the player himself considering his options.

According to an update from German source Bild, the 23-time English international is eyeing a move away from Chelsea ready for next season.

Sancho has ‘submitted a transfer request’ to his agent, asking the representative to secure him a third spell at Dortmund.

Sancho still has admirers at Dortmund, particularly after his first spell there where he made a name for himself as one of the best wingers in Europe.

The report describes the 25-year-old as a potential ‘superstar’ capture for BVB. While Sancho might not have lived up to expectations in England, Dortmund fans still have great respect for his top-class ability.

Jadon Sancho angling for Germany return

It emerged recently that Chelsea will need to pay United £5m if they decide against signing Sancho permanently this summer.

Despite this, Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Chelsea will make the player’s loan permanent.

Sancho returning to Dortmund for a third time would not be a complete surprise, as Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips has suggested that Blues officials are looking to make an immediate profit on the forward by selling him on.

Dortmund are at risk of losing Jamie Gittens amid interest in the 20-year-old from Bayern Munich and several Premier League clubs, and Sancho would be a great replacement.

Sancho has also been linked with a move to Italy, as Juventus are long-term admirers and are keeping tabs on the situation.

But Sancho’s preference to move back to Dortmund means BVB simply must be considered frontrunners to strike an agreement.

Chelsea news: Reece James praised

Meanwhile, Chelsea captain Reece James has impressed Roy Keane and Thomas Tuchel after scoring on his return to the England starting lineup.

James scored an excellent 30-yard free-kick as England beat Latvia 3-0 in their latest World Cup qualifier.

Keane compared the goal to a David Beckham strike, while Tuchel called James ‘amazing’.

