Chelsea make surprise call to keep Brazilian forward after pulling plug on two potential exits

Deivid Washington is staying at Chelsea - for now

Chelsea have reportedly made a final decision over Deivid Washington’s future at Stamford Bridge having pulled the plug on a deadline day exit for the Brazilian.

The 19-year-old forward moved to Stamford Bridge in a £14million (€16m, $17.7m) deal from Brazilian giants Santos in the summer of 2023, penning a seven-year deal in the process.

However, Washington found opportunities to make his make on the first team limited during his maiden campaign, playing just three times in all competitions in total.

Having found life tough in west London, the talented forward was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window.

DON’T MISS – The ultimate summer 2024 transfer window quiz: Can you get 25/25?

Indeed, it appeared he was on the verge of a switch to Chelsea‘s sister club Strasbourg, only to see the move fall through on the final day of the transfer window.

However, it’s been reported that the Blues called off the proposed £18m transfer due to concerns raised by the Premier League and FIFA over the close links between Chelsea and Strasbourg

There was also then a suggestion that Washington could complete a loan switch to Championship side Hull City, but that failed to materialise as the window eventually shut on August 30.

And, while other windows still remain open for a potential exit, Premier League Brasil states that Chelsea have decided that the player will remain in the capital and play for the club’s Under-21 side instead.

Chelsea knock back second Washington offer

The report has also revealed that Flamengo made an attempt to recruit the teenager on loan before the Brazilian transfer window closed on September 2. However, Chelsea decided against that proposal as they did not think it would be beneficial for Washington’s development going forward.

Indeed, the best the player can probably hope for now is that Enzo Maresca considers him for domestic cup clashes, with Chelsea due to face Barrow in the Carabao Cup on September 24.

Washington is, at least, used to life in the U-21s, having scored six goals in 11 appearances last season.

Filipe Coelho’s side will compete in the Premier League Cup, Premier League 2 and Premier League International Cup this season, while the EFL Trophy is another competition that could give Washington useful playing time.

The Blues compete in a group that includes Bromley, Charlton Athletic and Cambridge United in that competition.

READ MORE – The top 10 biggest spending clubs in the world in the summer of 2024: Man Utd in top three as Premier League sides dominate