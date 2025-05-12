Chelsea have made fresh contact with the representatives of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as they eye suitable alternatives to a leading Manchester United target, TEAMtalk understands.

Enzo Maresca has made strengthening up front a priority for the summer window, and several targets have already been identified behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.

As we have reported for months, Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap figures highly on Chelsea’s shortlist. However, Man Utd are increasingly confident of signing Delap and are poised to trigger his £30m release clause, so the Blues may have to look elsewhere.

Sources have stated that Delap, 22, who has notched 12 Premier League goals this term, could wait for the outcome of Man Utd’s Europa League final against Tottenham before deciding on his future, but is leaning towards an Old Trafford switch.

A victory would guarantee Champions League football, a major draw for the former Manchester City youth star, who’s eager to compete on Europe’s biggest stage. It would also improve the terms of his contract at Man Utd.

This has caused Chelsea to reassess their transfer plans, with TEAMtalk sources confirming they have made fresh contact with Leipzig’s Sesko as a contingency.

The 21-year-old Slovenian international is a dynamic, long-term solution to bolster Chelsea’s attack, but would be significantly more expensive than Delap.

Chelsea plotting Benjamin Sesko swoop

TEAMtalk can confirm that Sesko has long been admired by Chelsea sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, who view him as a perfect transfer target and an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson.

RB Leipzig are prepared to listen to offers of €70m (£58.9m) for the striker, who is ready to leave the club and take the next step in his career.

Sesko is considered to be one of the best young forwards in Germany and has notched an impressive 39 goals and eight assists in 86 games for Leipzig so far.

Sources have stated that Chelsea have a very good relationship with Leipzig and this could give them the advantage over rivals Arsenal, who are also in contact with Sesko’s representatives.

While Chelsea are not out the race for Delap, Man Utd’s optimism has prompted Chelsea to make fresh moves for other targets.

Sesko’s profile aligns with Chelsea’s focus on young, high-potential talents, and his higher price tag is still seen as good value in the current market.

As the transfer window looms, both clubs are poised for a very busy period, with Man Utd set to back and rebuild under Ruben Amorim and Chelsea, as per usual, set to be one of the busiest in the market.

