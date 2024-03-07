Chelsea to take enormous financial hit as ruthless Boehly greenlights sale of his own signing

Todd Boehly and Chelsea have reportedly decided to sell Marc Cucurella this summer, despite the fact they will have to take a big financial hit when he departs.

Cucurella shone at Brighton & Hove Albion under Graham Potter, winning the Seagulls’ Player of the Season award for his excellent displays at left wing-back during the 2021-22 campaign. Cucurella’s classy performances convinced Chelsea to spend £60million on him in August 2022, and Potter followed the player to Stamford Bridge the next month.

However, both Cucurella and Potter have failed to continue the huge success they had with Brighton during their respective spells at Chelsea. Potter was sacked in April last year, while Cucurella has looked like one of the weak links in the Chelsea team.

The Spaniard underwent surgery on an ankle problem in December and is getting back to full fitness, having appeared on the bench during the recent 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Despite Cucurella getting back in the mix for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, it is unlikely he will be able to save his Chelsea career. Ben Chilwell will remain ahead of him in the pecking order when fit, and Cucurella has struggled to operate at other defensive positions such as centre-half or right-back.

On Monday, Fabrizio Romano stated that Chelsea are taking a look at the 25-year-old’s situation and weighing up whether to sell him. Several La Liga clubs are understood to be interested in taking him back to Spain.

As per the latest from Football Insider, Chelsea have now made their decision and are highly likely to transfer list Cucurella in the coming months.

Cucurella is one of several ‘big-name Chelsea stars’ who will be offloaded. Not only will this help to streamline Pochettino’s squad, but it will also help the club avoid issues surrounding Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Chelsea set asking price for flop Marc Cucurella

After initially spending a huge £60m on the full-back, Chelsea are well aware that his value has since declined. Blues co-owner Todd Boehly is happy to sell Cucurella for just £30-35m, which means Chelsea could lose half the money they originally paid.

As the report mentions, Cucurella is far from the only player who will be sold by Chelsea during the next transfer window. Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher are also at risk, despite the latter proving to be an important player for Pochettino.

Those departures will help Chelsea to fund a huge move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen without getting into financial trouble with the Premier League. Napoli have managed to tie Osimhen down to a new contract which includes a massive £111m release clause.

