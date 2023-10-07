Talented midfielder ‘forced’ to join Chelsea after slipping away from Champions League giant

Cesare Casadei’s move to Chelsea continues to draw frustration in the Italian media over a year since it happened.

Chelsea signed Casadei from Inter Milan’s academy last summer, although it seemingly took a while to convince all parties about the move. The midfield prospect has since undergone a loan spell with Reading and is now at Leicester City until the end of the season.

An article on Tuttomercatoweb has mentioned Casadei as one of the main prospects Serie A clubs have failed to keep in the Italian game.

The headline suggests Casadei was ‘forced’ to join Chelsea, without the article providing too much detail about exactly how.

What is clear is that Inter could not find a place for him in the squad that went on to reach the Champions League final, although the report refers to their ongoing pursuit for a midfielder with his characteristics.

Furthermore, no Serie A sides knocked on Inter’s door for Casadei when the prospect of him leaving his academy club began to materialise.

Casadei is under contract with Chelsea until 2028, so will be hoping to make the most of his current spell in the Championship as he keeps developing into a player that could be useful for them in the future.

The 20-year-old was the top scorer and best player at the World Cup for his age category earlier this year in a further symbol of the potential he has and that Inter have missed out on enjoying for themselves.

Indeed, Casadei left Inter before ever making his senior debut for the Italian side. Now, it is up to Chelsea to get him to a point where he can contribute for their first team.

There has been plenty of investment in the Chelsea midfield since Todd Boehly became owner of the club. The likes of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia have joined for substantial fees.

Furthermore, young talents such as Lesley Ugochukwu, Andrey Santos and Carney Chukwuemeka have been acquired to develop either in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad or out on loan.

