Nicolas Jackson could still move to Bayern Munich from Chelsea with talks on

Talks for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson to join Bayern Munich are reportedly ‘back on’ with a view to resurrecting a deal which looked to have died when Liam Delap was injured.

The Blues’ striker situation has adapted markedly from the start of the summer. Jackson was one of their main options to lead their attack, and youngster Marc Guiu was still at the club.

Guiu was since loaned to Sunderland, and Joao Pedro and Delap were signed by Chelsea.

That meant Jackson was surplus to requirements, and he was about to be allowed to join Bayern on loan when Delap was injured against Fulham, and Chelsea called the Senegalese striker back.

But reports have suggested there is still a chance of that move going through, and Ben Jacobs has reported the German club are ‘considering resurrecting’ the move in the final hours of the window.

Fresh contact is now taking place, and Jacobs has posted a follow-up on X which states Bayern talks are ‘back on’.

It’s not clear whether Jackson will again go on loan or on a permanent deal, as a recent report stated Chelsea were drawing up plans for if he was sold, but did not want to let him go on loan.

Jackson desperate to join Bayern

TEAMtalk is aware that Jackson is desperate for the move to Bayern.

That much seemed clear when he and his entourage essentially refused to return to Chelsea, given they were already in Munich to sign the agreement with Bayern when the Blues called the striker back.

But Bayern then instructed the same, per a report, before reviving talks.

The saga has been a topsy-turvy one, but could yet end with Jackson playing for Bayern this season, after Guiu is to be recalled from his loan at Sunderland to give cover up top at Chelsea.

Chelsea round-up: Blues lose out for Harder

Jackson’s potential replacement at Chelsea had been drawn up as Sporting CP striker Conrad Harder, but they have missed out on him, as he preferred a move to RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, multiple Chelsea players could yet to be sold before the deadline.

TEAMtalk sources have told Darren Witcoop that David Datro Fofana, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are part of that group.

Sources have since stated that Chilwell is going to be sold to fellow BlueCo group club Strasbourg.

