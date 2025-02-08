Chelsea continue to monitor Ousmane Diomande closely and we understand the Blues have a belief a deal to bring the defender to Stamford Bridge is there to be done this summer – and for some distance below the Sporting CP star’s sizeable exit clause.

The defender was a much-loved regular in Ruben Amorim’s side and played a significant role in their Primeira Liga title success last season, where his partnership alongside Goncalo Inacio proved significant and with the club conceding just 29 league goals all season. That form has led to speculation of a reunion with Amorim at Manchester United following the 40-year-old coach’s defection to Old Trafford, though we understand that it is Chelsea who have positioned themselves right at the front of the queue.

Indeed, the Blues have been interested in Diomande for more than 18 months and sources have confirmed to us that he remains a player of serious interest and that the Sporting CP defender will continue to be followed closely, with the 21-year-old very much one of their top targets ahead of the summer.

To that end, we understand Maresca has made it his focus to sign a strong left-sided centre-half this summer and, while Marc Guehi is also very much on their radar, Diomande fits their plans perfectly.

Ousmane has a release clause set at €80m (£66.6m, $82.6m), though Chelsea’s transfer committee, comprising Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, are confident that the figure can be negotiated on, even being able to save over €20m (£16.7m, $20.7m) by speaking directly with the Portuguese club and registering their interest now.

For their part, Sporting CP, in previous transfer windows, were not open to selling him, but the summer of 2025 it could well prove a crucial moment for Diomande’s future and the chance to make a vast profit on their initial €7.5m cannot be ruled out.

Three-club chase for Ousmane Diomande

Chelsea, though, are not alone in expressing an interest and Arsenal are also well informed about him, while Bayern Munich also have him added him to their list of targets for some time.

However, Chelsea remain one of the clubs most interested in signing Ousmane and, having also become aware that the player would prefer a move to the Premier League were he to leave the Portuguese captial, they believe they can secure a key leg-up in potential negotiations.

As a result, we understand the Blues are closely monitoring his situation and are ready to make a move when the right moment comes.

Speaking when news of Arsenal and Chelsea’s initial interest in his client broke, his agent Luis Cassaiano Neves, had stressed the Portuguese side were the ideal place for his development in the game.

“He is extremely satisfied at Sporting, he is very focused on the club and the objectives for this season, which include winning the national title and improving,” Neves told A Bola in September 2023.

“And he knows that Sporting is the ideal club for this evolution. The player will be happy to sit at the table with Sporting but so far there is nothing. Sporting is Diomande’s present and future, he wants to evolve but there is nothing regarding renewal.”

Still only 21 and having only made 84 appearances for Sporting so far, Diomande is still very much learning his way in the game, despite the feeling that he is already established as one of the best young centre-halves in the world game.

Ultimately, it could come down to which of Guehi or Diomande proves the easier to sign and reports on Friday claimed the Blues are hopeful of winning the race for the England defender for a fee some distance lower than the £70m-plus Newcastle were willing to spend last summer.

Maresca’s side could also help part-fund either signing by offloading the unwanted Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and the same article detailed the reduced price the Blues are now willing to accept for the little-used midfielder.

Another man the Blues could profit on is Andrey Santos.

The midfielder has impressed during a loan spell at Strasbourg and the Blues do plan on his return this summer. And while the plan is to add him to Maresca’s squad, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed that club chiefs are not adverse to the Brazilian’s sale either if they are the chance of making an instant profit on their initial investment.

