Chelsea are reportedly positioning themselves towards the surprise signing of Jonathan David as Mauricio Pochettino plots a stunning late end to the January window and with the move to potentially be financed by the sale of a fans’ favourite.

The Blues have suffered an indifferent season so far with Pochettino, chosen by co-owner Todd Boehly as the long-term successor to Graham Potter over the summer, failing to get a consistent tune out of his expensively assembled squad. And while Chelsea have made it through to the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, their position of ninth in the Premier League table underlines those inconsistencies.

Pochettino’s biggest concern this season has been a failure of his side to hit the back of the net on a regular basis. Summer signing Cole Palmer has been their shining light this season, playing his part in 18 goals (11 goals, seven assists) from just 24 appearances so far.

However, as more of a winger or an attacking midfielder, Chelsea certainly don’t have an elite number nine capable of adding to their tally in front of goal.

Another summer signing in Nicolas Jackson has done his best to chip in with eight goals so far (though three did come in one game at Tottenham) with the Ivorian star often frustrating in failing to score more on a consistent basis.

As a result, it’s little wonder Pochettino wants to add to his attacking options to further strengthen his squad. To that end, a club-record summer swoop worth €130m (£111.2m) for Victor Osimhen is reportedly in the works.

Reports in Italy strongly claim Chelsea have already signalled their intentions to sign Osimhen, and that the 105-goal striker has also made clear his wish to make the move.

Chelsea want dream new-look attack with Jonathan David in first

There’s little doubting that the addition of Osimhen this summer would go a long to correcting Chelsea’s struggles in front of goal this season. However, French outlet Telefoot claims Pochettino is keen to find a more immediate solution to his club’s goalscoring struggles and is lining up a move for Lille forward David before the January window closes for business.

David has been on the radar of several Premier League sides for some months, and the Canadian was earmarked as a possible option for Tottenham as they prepared for the summer departure of Harry Kane.

Ultimately, a change of manager, combined with Lille’s €60m (£51.1m) valuation for the 24-year-old ended Spurs’ interest.

In the aftermath of failing to secure a summer move away, David’s form dropped off, with the attacker struggling to replicate his best form over the first half of the season.

However, he’s knuckled back down in recent weeks and four goals in his last six games have suggested a return to his brilliant best.

Now Telefoot reports that a move to Chelsea could be on the cards with the Blues seemingly looking to spend as much as €50m (£42.6m) to get a move over the line before Thursday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

L’Equipe have also reported of Chelsea’s interest, though they claim a summer move looks more likely at this stage.

Discussing his future recently, David said of Premier League interest: “When you’re young, these are the clubs you watch, these are the clubs that you think about. It’s flattering. I appreciate it. As we say every year, we’ll see what the future has in store for us.”

Blues to find signing by cashing in on Conor Gallagher?

The Blues have spend money relentlessly since Boehly arrived at Stamford Bridge, but their more measured approach this month comes amid the Premier League tightening its rules around FFP.

To that end, Chelsea – like so many of their rivals – have been forced to pull back on their transfer plans.

However, one side with cash in reserve are Tottenham and they are reportedly ready to try one final time to try and convince Chelsea to sell their midfielder Conor Gallagher.

TEAMtalk sources have also stated the situation around Gallagher is something to keep an eye on in the closing days of the window, meaning his sale has not been ruled out entirely.

As a result, Pochettino could yet cash in on the 23-year-old midfielder if it meant he could reinvest that money on the signing of David.

Gallagher has been a regular in the Chelsea side this season and is a player much appreciated by Pochettino. However, he could prove the sacrificial lamb in the closing days of January to help the Blues bring in that big-name arrival of their own.

