Chelsea target swayed by double-your-money offer as agents prepare for crucial meeting this month

The future of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan could be determined this month amid links with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report in Italy.

It was all change in the goalkeeping department for Chelsea this summer after they sold Edouard Mendy to Al-Ahli and loaned Kepa Arrizabalaga out to Real Madrid. They signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton to be their new no.1 and Djordje Petrovic from New England Revolution to act as his deputy.

However, in a recent assessment of Chelsea’s squad, Jamie Carragher claimed they need to upgrade the goalkeeping position – along with three other roles – if they want to become Premier League title challengers again.

There is little doubt that Maignan would be a suitable improvement on what they already have. A report from Calciomercato has declared him to be one of the five best goalkeepers in the world.

The Italian source has confirmed Chelsea have been trying to flatter Maignan, who has also been linked with a return to Paris Saint-Germain, where he previously developed in the academy ranks.

However, both suitors might miss out on the France international. According to Calciomercato, his priority is to renew his contract with Milan.

As things stand, Maignan is under contract with the Rossoneri until 2026. His current employers are planning to double his salary by updating his terms until 2028.

A first in-person meeting between Milan and Maignan’s agents about a renewal will take place within the next 20 days after recent contact over the phone.

Ideally, Maignan wants to earn a salary in the region between €6m and €7m (£100,000 per week to £117,000 per week). Milan are proposing somewhere around the €5.6m mark (just over £93,000 per week).

They originally signed him from Lille, where he was a reigning Ligue 1 champion, in 2021, and he went on to win Serie A in his first season in Italy. His overall record for Milan includes 74 appearances, in which he has kept 32 clean sheets.

At the age of 28, a new deal with Milan would see him commit his prime years to the club and take him out of reach of his admirers like Chelsea.

Sanchez deserves Chelsea faith

For the time being, it would be wise for Mauricio Pochettino to put his faith in Sanchez, who deserves time to prove himself after stepping into the starting goalkeeper’s berth at Stamford Bridge.

Sanchez was initially signed to provide competition for Arrizabalaga, but has been a Premier League no.1 before at Brighton, so could show his importance over time. Still only 25 years old, he could develop into a more reliable option than he currently is.

Chelsea have been chopping and changing their squad in recent transfer windows, spending more than £1bn, so it would be unnecessary for them to add another phase to the overhaul when they have only just strengthened.

Indeed, perhaps their interest in Maignan was from before their signing of Sanchez. Naturally, a player of the Frenchman’s stature should remain in focus for the most ambitious teams, but Chelsea have found an alternative solution that they will now need to put their trust in, especially if Milan get their way with Maignan’s contract renewal.