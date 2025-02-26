Chelsea are in pole position to sign Argentine forward Ian Subiabre as his agent has arrived in London for transfer talks, according to a report.

Subiabre is an 18-year-old winger who usually operates on the right but can also play on the left or at centre-forward if required. He represents Argentina U20s and began training with the River Plate senior squad last year.

Subiabre has so far played four times for River Plate’s first team. During his time in charge of the club, ex-Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis put Subiabre in the same bracket as Franco Mastantuono, with both players expected to make a big impact on European football in the future.

According to football.london, Subiabre is already eyeing a major transfer away from River Plate and has changed agents to help him secure such a move.

The teenager’s new representative, former Argentina star Claudio Caniggia, has ‘travelled to London’ and has supposedly begun transfer talks with Chelsea chiefs.

A picture of Caniggia and Subiabre has been doing the rounds on social media, with the agent trying to get his client an exciting move.

Chelsea were recommended the signing of Subiabre by Alysson Marins, one of their South American scouts, and Stamford Bridge officials now appear to be working on his capture.

Chelsea eye cut-price winger deal

The chances of the attacker moving to West London have ‘increased’ in recent days.

River Plate, knowing they have another top talent on their hands, have inserted a €30million (£24.9m / $31.5m) release clause into Subiabre’s contract.

Although, reports in Argentina have suggested that Chelsea will be able to complete a deal for a lower price.

Subiabre could soon become the latest South American wonderkid to join Chelsea’s portfolio, following the likes of Estevao Willian, Andrey Santos, Kendry Paez and Deivid Washington.

Chelsea transfers: Triple summer swoop; La Liga target

Meanwhile, Chelsea are preparing to ‘go big’ this summer by signing a striker, centre-back and goalkeeper.

The Blues are keen on Liverpool backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher as well as Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha.

Reports in the Spanish media claim Sevilla’s Loic Bade is an option to improve Enzo Maresca’s defence.

Bade can be signed for £25m at the end of the season as Sevilla need to sell to increase their transfer funds.

