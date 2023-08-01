Chelsea tempted into exciting striker signing as two top sources confirm Lukaku trade is being discussed

Chelsea are in discussions about the option of signing Dusan Vlahovic in a part-exchange deal with Juventus that would enable them to offload Romelu Lukaku.

As things stand, Chelsea are stuck with Lukaku despite not wanting him in their squad after his loan return to Inter. The Belgium international is interested in joining Juventus in what would be a controversial switch in Serie A.

Juventus have been unable to unlock the deal yet, though. Therefore, Chelsea have been desperately trying to find a solution for Lukaku. And now, an answer may have emerged that would enable them to strengthen simultaneously.

According to Fabrizio Romano, intermediaries have resumed talks with Chelsea about a potential swap deal involving Vlahovic and Lukaku.

Chelsea initially rejected the chance to sign Vlahovic last month, but now may consider the Serbia international again.

Within the part-exchange deal, Chelsea would have to pay Juventus some money on top of including Lukaku. However, Vlahovic is seven years younger than Lukaku, so may be more useful in the long term.

And Gianluca Di Marzio claims Chelsea are opening up to the idea of signing Vlahovic while offloading Lukaku.

READ MORE: Pochettino betrayed as Chelsea star’s exit request provokes alarming asking price amid new defender link

That said, they are yet to agree on the respective values of the players. Therefore, more negotiations will be in store if Chelsea become serious about Vlahovic.

In a turn of events, it has now become less about Juventus meeting the asking price for Lukaku, but more about Chelsea getting their bid right for Vlahovic.

Chelsea still searching for striker solution

During the Todd Boehly era so far, they have not been afraid to spend big sums on players. The centre-forward position is somewhere they have struggled to make the right investments historically, though.

This summer, they have added Nicolas Jackson to their squad from Villarreal. But perhaps they need one additional number nine, which could be where Vlahovic comes in.

He has scored 23 goals from 63 appearances in his one-and-a-half-year spell with Juventus. Before that, he enjoyed consecutive 20-goal seasons with Fiorentina (keeping in mind he was only with them for half of the latter).

There has been a sense this summer that Juventus have been willing to move him on to fund their other operations. Indeed, it has been expected that their pursuit of Lukaku has entirely hinged on their ability to shift Vlahovic.

It may therefore be the simplest solution to directly trade them between Chelsea and Juventus if Vlahovic is indeed of enough interest to the Blues.

Despite never playing in the Premier League before, he has high potential. A change of scenery may do him some good, so Chelsea would be hoping to benefit.

Furthermore, the fact that Chelsea haven’t qualified for any European competitions next season theoretically may not be too much of an issue. After all, Juventus have been excluded from UEFA tournaments too after their capital gains case.

Thus, Vlahovic could simply focus on domestic duties either way in an attempt to get his career back on track.